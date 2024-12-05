Jurrien Timber pleased with Arsenal “momentum” as title challenge builds again

LONDON — It’s official: Arsenal are back in the title race. Perhaps they were never out of it.

After three Premier League wins in a row for the first time this season, Mikel Arteta’s side are seven points behind leaders Liverpool and gaining momentum ahead of a favorable run of games.

Following their 2-0 win against Manchester United on Wednesday, Pro Soccer Talk caught up with a very happy Jurrien Timber in the tunnel area at the Emirates Stadium. Timber scored Arsenal’s opening goal, his first for the north London club, and believes they’re building something again ahead of a very favorable fixture list coming up.

“I think every game is winnable but I think we are gaining some momentum,” Timber admitted. “We are playing some really good games, this wasn’t easy but we still got the three points which gives us confidence for the next games ahead.”

With their incredible set-piece prowess key, their attacking fluidity back with Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka pulling the strings, and injuries calm enough, for now, are people right to say Arsenal are back in the title race?

“People say anything these days but we just have to focus on ourselves, we know how long the season is,” Timber smiled. “We just have to keep winning games and from there we will see how we do in the end.”

Timber was asked about how early it is in the season and that even a seven-point gap to Liverpool isn’t impossible for Arsenal to overcome.

“It’s still really early but at the same time you have to win your games so let’s just do that from now on,” Timber said. “Every game is important. You will regret it when you don’t give everything and when you lose points so I’m happy we didn’t do that this time. From now on, we just have to win and we’ll see where that brings us.”

Does this Arsenal side prefer to be the hunter rather than the hunted in the title race?

“I don’t mind being first as well, to be fair!” Timber laughed.

Right now Arsenal are in the groove, have momentum and their next six Premier League games are against Fulham, Everton, Crystal Palace, Ipswich, Brentford and Brighton. That takes them up to the north London derby at home to Tottenham on January 15.

Given their current form and as long as key players stay fit over the busy festive period, by the time that north London derby arrives we could easily see Arsenal right back in the title race. Or even leading the way.

It’s then that we will find out if they’re truly back. But the signs are looking good.