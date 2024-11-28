Liverpool vs Man City prediction: Odds, expert picks, correct score, head-to-head, stats

Liverpool host Man City on Sunday with so much on the line for both teams.

WATCH — Liverpool v Manchester City live

Can Liverpool go 11 points clear of City and keep their incredible start to the season going? After losing five-straight games and then coughing up a 3-0 lead late on to draw 3-3 at home against Feyenoord in midweek, what kind of response is Pep Guardiola going to get from his stunned City players?

MORE — Predicted lineups, team news, tactics

Sparks always fly when these two meet and as usual the Premier League title is not far from the conversation.

Below we reveal our Liverpool vs Man City predictions and dig in to the head-to-head record and odds.

Liverpool vs Man City prediction and expert picks

Joe Prince-Wright: Liverpool are giving up some decent chances on the break and City are giving up a lot, and I think it’s going to be ferocious and Liverpool will try and control it but it will be chaos. Haaland and Salah will deliver goals and neutrals everywhere will be loving this. Man City have to go for it which will open the game up, but I think they’re just going to come up short with the win that they need. Liverpool are going to stay eight points clear and have the upper-hand in the title race but City will grab a morale-boosting draw and just about keep themselves in touch with Liverpool. For now. Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City.

Andy Edwards: City need it more. They have to have it because if they lose the title this season, how many of those players want to be back next season? As the project and where it’s going and the uncertainty over Pep longer term, we know medium term he’s going to be there for a couple more years, but how many players then look and say ‘alright, I’ve done incredible things at Manchester City, what else is out there?’ This could be, and we won’t know until much later looking back on it, somewhat of a sliding doors moment and a crossroad for not just the club but a lot of individuals there. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City.

Nick Mendola: I think what you will see this weekend, whatever center back they putting at holding mid, Gundogan and De Bruyne together is something we’re all forgetting about. Gundogan is a better holding midfielder than we remember because he hasn’t had to play that way at Man City as well. I think this ripe for a talking-point rich next week after City pull off a 2-1 win at Anfield. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City.

Liverpool vs Man City odds, first goalscorer

( Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Liverpool win: +110

Manchester City win: +225

Draw: +270

Liverpool first goalscorer odds: Mohamed Salah +450, Darwin Nunez +575, Luis Diaz +600, Cody Gakpo +725

Man City first goalscorer odds: Erling Haaland +425, Phil Foden +1050, Kevin de Bruyne +1400, Savinho +1500

Liverpool vs Man City head-to-head, past Premier League results since 2016

Below is a look at the Premier League head-to-head record since Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City in the summer of 2016. In the Premier League Guardiola has five wins, four defeats and seven draws against Liverpool during his time as Man City boss.

The Liverpool vs Manchester City all-time head-to-head record after 55 Premier League games is” 21 wins for Liverpool, 21 draws and 12 wins for Man City. Their record in all competitions in history is 108 wins for Liverpool, 60 wins for Manchester City and 58 draws.

March 10, 2024: Liverpool 1-1 Manchester

November 25, 2023: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

April 1, 2023: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool

October 16, 2022: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

April 10, 2022: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool

October 3, 2021: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City

February 7, 2021: Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City

November 8, 2020: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

July 2, 2020: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool

November 10, 2019: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City

January 3, 2019: Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

October 7, 2018: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City

January 14, 2018: Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City

September 9, 2017: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool

March 19, 2017: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

December 31, 2016: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City