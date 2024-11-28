Liverpool vs Manchester City predicted lineups, team news, tactical analysis

Liverpool and Manchester City lock horns at Anfield on Sunday in an absolutely massive game and it’s time for the predicted lineups and team news for both teams.

WATCH — Liverpool v Manchester City live

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold come straight back in for top of the table Liverpool?

Can Pep Guardiola figure out the balance in central midfield to give City better defensive solidity?

Below we look at the Liverpool vs Manchester City predicted lineups and provide team news and analysis on what to expect as Arne Slot’s side can go 11 points clear of reigning champs City with a win. The stakes could not be higher.

Liverpool predicted lineup

——- Kelleher ——-

—- Alexander-Arnold —- Konate —- Van Dijk —- Robertson —-

—— Gravenberch —— Jones ——

—— Salah —— Szoboszlai —- Diaz —-

—— Nunez ——

There are four big decisions for Arne Slot to make. Kelleher, who saved Mbappe’s penalty kick on Wednesday as Liverpool beat Real Madrid, will continue in goal as Alisson is close to a return but not quite ready. At right back Bradley’s injury means that Trent Alexander-Arnold could come straight back in after his injury absence but is that too risky? if Slot thinks it is then Joe Gomez can fill in there, but TAA will likely start. At center back Konate is struggling with an injury so Jarell Quansah may be called upon. In midfield Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones are guaranteed starters at this point as they give Liverpool calmness and control, while the spot ahead of them is a straight battle between Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Both scored a big goal over the last week and there is no wrong answer for Slot, but it feels like Szoboszlai could get the nod for this one. Then up top we know Salah will start on the right but will Diaz start on the left ahead of Gakpo? Probably. That means Gakpo or Darwin Nunez will start up top and Nunez will probably get the nod as his physicality opens up space for Salah and Co. to make the most of.

Manchester City predicted lineup

——- Ederson ——

—— Walker —— Dias —— Ake —— Gvardiol ——

—— Akanji —— Gundogan ——

—— Foden —— De Bruyne —— Silva ——

—— Haaland ——

City’s defensive issues in recent weeks are mostly down to constant chopping and changing due to injuries and rotation. Guardiola is likely to go with a back four for this game with Walker at right back and the duo of Dias and Ake at center back with Gvardiol at left back. That would allow Manuel Akanji to play in the holding midfield role and Guardiola will likely go for experience with Ilkay Gundogan alongside him. But he could also play Rico Lewis there for a more defensive look. Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are likely to start underneath Erling Haaland but don’t be surprised if Jack Grealish starts and Silva drops into a deeper role in central midfield. Given all of City’s key injuries in midfield and defense it’s all about getting the right balance and protecting the back four from counters and stopping direct balls out to Salah and Diaz to overload their full backs.