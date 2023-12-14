Liverpool vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday in one of the biggest games of the season.

And there is a very different mood in the air depending on which side of this bitter rivalry you’re on.

WATCH LIVERPOOL v MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

Jurgen Klopp’s side are top of the Premier League table heading into this weekend and they pulled off a late comeback win at Crystal Palace last time out to keep their momentum going. Klopp has admitted that Liverpool haven’t been at their best for most of this season but the fact that has been the case and they’ve lost just once and they’re top of the table tells you all you need to know about the potential of this new-look side. Mohamed Salah loves playing against Manchester United and last week the Egyptian superstar became just the fifth player in Liverpool’s history to score 200 goals for the club.

Manchester United have had a very tough week as the pressure continues to build on Erik ten Hag. They were hammered 3-0 at home by Bournemouth last weekend and then lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich on Tuesday to limp out of the Champions League and Europe for this season as they finished bottom of their group. In the Premier League, United somehow sit in sixth place and are just 10 points behind Liverpool. But their results have masked their very worrying performances for most of this season. After their 7-0 defeat at Liverpool last season, United cannot afford another collapse this weekend. If they get hammered at Liverpool again then Erik ten Hag may be out of a job.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday (Dec. 17)

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Watch online via NBC.com & Premier League on Peacock

Liverpool focus, team news

Defensively Liverpool have still had some issues but Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have come up big in recent games. So have Liverpool’s subs with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez and Cody Gakpo in particular having a huge impact off the bench in their win at Palace with Elliott scoring a superb winner in stoppage time. With so many attacking weapons, Klopp has been tweaking the balance of his side and the fact that he can move around Trent Alexander-Arnold to play in midfield and bring so many different types of attackers off the bench means that it is so tough to prepare to play against Liverpool.

OUT: Diogo Jota (undisclosed), Joel Matip (knee), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexis Mac Allister (knee)

Manchester United focus, team news

Where do we go next with this Manchester United side? They were dumped out of a relatively easy Champions League group and the way they exited with a whimper against Bayern Munich shows us how far they’ve fallen. With Bruno Fernandes suspended, plus Maguire and Shaw both struggling with injuries they picked up against Bayern in midweek, there is an ominous feel about this trip to Anfield for United. It can’t be worse than the 7-0 thumping they suffered there in March, right? Ten Hag’s side are Jekyll and Hyde to the extreme so we can’t rule out a big victory with Scott McTominay scoring a late winner. United now have to focus purely on the Premier League and it is time for some consistency to arrive. Whether or not their injuries clear up, there is enough quality in this United squad to stay in the top four hunt. At the very least. With big changes on the horizon as INEOS finalize their minority ownership of the club, these players are playing for their future at the club and perhaps for the future of Erik ten Hag.

OUT: Casemiro (ankle), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Christian Eriksen (knee), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary - club), Amad Diallo (knee), Bruno Fernandes (suspended) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Victor Lindelof (knock), Marcus Rashford (illness), Anthony Martial (illness), Harry Maguire (hip), Luke Shaw (thigh)