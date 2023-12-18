Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings: Varane, Dalot shine

The Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings were intriguing to dish out as the bitter rivals fought it out in a tense clash which ended 0-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool huffed and puffed and had some decent chances with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez all going close, while United looked dangerous on the break late in the second half as Rasmus Hojlund should have done better with a glorious chance.

Below are the Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings in full, with marks out of 10 and analysis on each player.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 7 - Made one fine stop from Hojlund in the second half and swept up whenever he needed to.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 8 - Did well defensively to stop counters on a few occasions. Marauded forward often, moved into midfield in the second half and nearly slammed home. Lively and tried to make things happen.

Ibrahima Konate: 7 - Some great reading of the game and nearly scored with a lovely swivel and shot but it was straight at Onana.

Virgil van Dijk: 6 - Didn’t have much to do defensively and sent a header straight at Onana in the first half.

Kostas Tsimikas: 5 - He didn’t offer much going forward and plenty of loose passes. Antony pinned him in.

Dominik Szoboszlai: 5 - Subbed off early in the second half and can have no complaints. Didn’t have an impact on the game and blazed one shot way over.

Wataru Endo: 6 - Booked but hung in there and did his best to stop United building any momentum in midfield.

Ryan Gravenberch: 6 - Subbed off with an injury and did okay in midfield to keep Liverpool ticking over.

Mohamed Salah: 6 - Surprisingly sloppy display. Couldn’t keep hold of the ball and drifted out of the game the longer it went on. A few speculative curling efforts and that was it.

Darwin Nunez: 5 - Struggled to lead the line and stopped inexplicably when he could have had a shot on an open goal in the second half.

Luis Diaz: 6 - Worked so hard but couldn’t get behind Dalot and it was a frustrating outing for him with very little service.

Substitutes

Cody Gakpo (on for Gravenberch, 61'): 6 - Worked hard and flicked a header wide.

Joe Gomez (on for Szoboszlai, 61'): 6 - Smashed a shot wide and did his best to get on the ball out wide.

Curtis Jones (on for Diaz, 79'): N/A

Harvey Elliott (on for Nunez, 79'): N/A

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana: 7 - Even though his kicking was off, made a couple of good saves in the second half and was commanding in the box.

Diogo Dalot: 8 - Crazy red card in stoppage time for two yellows in the same incident for dissent but aside from that he defended wonderfully and tried his best to get United forward on the counter.

Jonny Evans: 7 - Used his experience really well and sat in, barked out orders and kept United solid defensively.

Raphael Varane: 9 - This was an exceptional defensive display. Positioning was excellent and won so many tackles, balls in the air and made blocks galore that he celebrated like a goal. Class is permanent.

Luke Shaw: 7 - A great battle with Salah and he came out on top. Shaw used his experience and also offered a threat in attack. Booked for a bad challenge on Konate.

Kobbie Mainoo: 7 - Really good display from the youngster who is so calm on the ball, plugged the gaps well and is surely a star of the future.

Scott McTominay: 6 - Played in a more advanced role and led by example with the captains armband. Just got his feet wrong or made the wrong choice in the final third on a few occasions when United got forward. Still, he led by example.

Sofyan Amrabat: 5 - This was a really tough outing for the Moroccan international. Kept working hard but struggled with Liverpool’s movement in the first half. Improved a little in the second.

Antony: 6 - Worked hard on the right and won a few free kicks and led a couple of counters.

Rasmus Hojlund: 5 - Didn’t get a lot of service but missed his one big chance in the second half as he hit it straight at Alisson when going through. Has to do better with that.

Alejandro Garnacho: 5 - Like Antony, worked hard out wide but rarely got the chance to attack given United’s gameplan.