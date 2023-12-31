Liverpool vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Red-hot Liverpool host slumping Newcastle at Anfield on New Year’s Day and this clash always delivers drama.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were down to 10 men at St James’ Park and launched a stunning late comeback to win 2-1 earlier this season, as Darwin Nunez was the hero and the Uruguayan is back in form in time for this game too. Liverpool eased past Burnley last time out and at the midway point of the season they sat top of the Premier League table. Despite not being at their best the Reds are finding ways to grind out wins and they’re unbeaten in 12.

Newcastle have lost back-to-back Premier League games against relegation scrappers as Eddie Howe’s side lost 3-1 at home to Nottingham Forest last time out as their incredible 2023 ended on a low. With so many injuries, Newcastle have hit the wall and they’ve lost four of their last five Premier League games and they’re way off the top four. Add that to the fact that they haven’t won against Liverpool in eight years and Howe has 11 straight defeats to Klopp and Newcastle will be dreading this trip to Anfield.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (January 1)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Liverpool focus, team news

Klopp has had plenty of injury issues to deal with but Liverpool boast the best defensive record in the Premier League this season with just 16 goals conceded. Salah is heading away to AFCON soon so Klopp needs the likes of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott to step up in January.

OUT: Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Alexis Mac Allister (knee), Kostas Tsimikas (shoulder)

Newcastle focus, team news

Howe will likely shuffle his pack after two very bad performances back-to-back and it seems likely Newcastle will try to make some big moves in January to rejuvenate their squad and their season. Goalkeeper and center forward are two areas where they need reinforcements and it will be intriguing to see what kind of moves they make. Also, Newcastle have won just once away from home all season and perhaps they will go for a more defensive approach at Anfield.

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Nick Pope (shoulder), Harvey Barnes (foot), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (achilles), Jamaal Lascelles (undisclosed)