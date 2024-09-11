How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

A pair of Premier League sides on unbeaten starts to their seasons meet Saturday when Nottingham Forest visit Liverpool at Anfield (Watch live at 10am ET streaming online via Premier League on Peacock ).

Liverpool are a perfect 3-0-0 following their Week 3 defeat of Manchester United, as new manager Arne Slot’s first season in charge of the Reds is looking different but still very good.

Nottingham Forest have a win and two draws, as Nuno Espirito Santo has kept hold of Morgan Gibbs-White and is showing the Tricky Trees some success and calmness at the wheel of what’s been a wild ride the past two seasons.

Forest have won one of four matches against Liverpool since returning to the Premier League, an early 2022-23 season affair at the City Ground. Anfield has been less kind, delivering 3-2 and 3-0 Liverpool wins.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Anfield

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Liverpool focus, team news

Liverpool is still being driven by Mohamed Salah and watched over by goalkeeper Alisson Becker and center back Virgil van Dijk, with Salah and Van Dijk both in frame for new contracts with the legendary club. Arne Slot is waiting to see whether Federico Chiesa is ready for his Premier League debut.

OUT: Harvey Elliott (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Curtis Jones (undisclosed), Federico Chiesa (undisclosed), Alexis Mac Allister (groin).

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Chris Wood has been finding the back of the net, and the Kiwi is enjoying continued strong play from set-up man Morgan Gibbs-White. Ibrahim Sangare and Elliot Anderson are also impressing for the Tricky Trees.

OUT: Danilo (ankle), Willy Boly (lower leg)

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Surely this is a bridge too far for Forest’s plans of a longer unbeaten season. They may threaten goal a few times and even end the Reds’ perfect defensive record, but an early goal would be key for either side. Slot’s Liverpool appear capable of controlling any games. At Anfield? They should be even stronger. Liverpool 3-1 Forest.