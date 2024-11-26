Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head record, prediction, odds

Liverpool host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday and it is going to be a beauty.

MORE - How to watch, preview, team news for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Real have beaten Liverpool in two of the last seven Champions League finals and the reigning European champs are unbeaten in their last eight games against the Reds. But this season it’s different.

Liverpool are top of the Champions League and Premier League tables and are flying under new manager Arne Slot with Mohamed Salah in the form of his life. Add to that Real Madrid having plenty of injuries, especially in defense, and Vinicius Junior missing this game with injury, and everything is lining up for Liverpool to finally beat Real Madrid. In theory.

Real still have the small matter of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham to lead their attack at Anfield...

Below you will find the Liverpool vs Real Madrid head-to-head record, a score prediction and the latest odds.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid head-to-head record, all-time record

Liverpool wins: 3

Real Madrid wins: 7

Draws: 1

Last six games

Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool - Champions League last 16, 2nd leg, 2023

Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid - Champions League last 16, first leg, 2023

Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid - Champions League final 2022, Paris

Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid - Champions League quarterfinals, 2nd leg, 2021

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool - Champions League quarterfinals, 2nd leg, 2021

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool - Champions League final 2018, Kiev

Liverpool vs Real Madrid odds

( Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Liverpool to win: -110

Real Madrid to win: +270

Draw: +280

Liverpool vs Real Madrid prediction

Given all of Real’s injuries and the fact they have leaked plenty of goals so far this season, this seems like an opportunity too good to miss for Liverpool. Expect Salah and Co. to have a field day. Liverpool 3-1 Real Madrid.