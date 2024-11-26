How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool host Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday in a truly massive UEFA Champions League game.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League table, leading scorers ]

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are top of the Champions League table heading into Matchweek 5, and they’re top of the Premier League too with an eight-point lead over second-place Manchester City after their comeback win at Southampton on Sunday. Most of the talk around Liverpool this week is about Mohamed Salah’s post-game comments at Southampton, saying he is yet to be offered a new contract and is ‘disappointed’ by that as his contract expires this summer. Let’s see if that has an impact on Salah or Liverpool heading into a massive week with games against Real Madrid and Man City.

Real Madrid are doing okay this season under Carlo Ancelotti, as they sit second in the La Liga table but have suffered some big injuries with defenders David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal all out. There is also a big absentee for this game as Vinicius Junior is out after being injured in Real’s 3-0 win at Leganes on Sunday. Ancelotti still has plenty of stars to choose from and the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe will have to stand tall if Real want to get anything from Anfield. They also really need to kick on in the Champions League after losing at Lille and at home to AC Milan last time out. The defending European champs are on six points from their first four games and are in a real scrap to finish in the top eight and qualify for the last 16 automatically.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (November 27)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Liverpool team news, focus

Alisson, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are still out out but are close to a return from injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is pushing hard to return this week. Kostas Tsimikas is a doubt. Liverpool are very likely to go with the same team that started at Southampton, aside from Luis Diaz maybe coming in for Darwin Nunez up top. Alexis Mac Allister could also start ahead of Curtis Jones but it feels like a very settled Liverpool team right now and Slot won’t change much.

Real Madrid team news, focus

Vinicius being out is a huge loss for Real Madrid and it puts more pressure on Mbappe and Bellingham to lead Real’s attack. Rodrygo is still out but is close to a return, so Brazilian teenager Endrick may be called upon from the bench with Brahim Diaz most likely to start in attack. Luka Modric may come in to start and play 60 minutes as Real could use his experience to calm things down at Anfield. With Carvajal and Militao out at the back and Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Vazquez also injured, Ancelotti will be without seven regulars. Real are stretched to their limits.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid prediction

Given all of Real’s injuries and the fact they have leaked plenty of goals so far this season, this seems like an opportunity too good to miss for Liverpool. Expect Salah and Co. to have a field day. Liverpool 3-1 Real Madrid.