Ruben Amorim: Manchester United fans will ‘feel’ a change

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim gave an enthusiastic opening interview to the club web site as he prepares for his first matches in charge of the Red Devils, vowing that it won’t take long for fans to see a difference in the team.

“You will see something that we want to reach that kind of level — you will feel that,” Amorim said.

“We have to know that it’s like two trainings before the first match. This is the best league in the world. But if I have to say something to you, you will see an idea. This I can guarantee.”

United entered the international break in the Premier League’s 13th place, three points out of seventh and four away from the top four. They’re in next month’s League Cup quarterfinals, and on pace for a Europa League playoff spot.

To take this job, which has started to take on the feel of the proverbial poisoned chalice, Amorim had to leave a perfect league season at Sporting Lisbon, a team which just beat Manchester City 5-1 in the Champions League.

Amorim: A ‘real honor’ to be chosen by new Man United ownership

So why did Amorim take the job? That word ‘feeling’ is back again.

“I felt a connection with the club,” Amorim said. “And when I say with the club, everybody knows Manchester United. But I feel the connection with the people in the club and that is very important for me because I want to work with people that I like and I feel a connection. The second point is the history of this club. All the people are hungry for success and I feel that this is the place that I want to be also because of that, because you can be part of something special, not just one more.”

The 39-year-old Portuguese manager said he feels a duty to succeed at Manchester United because he’s the first new hire by the club’s new ownership.

“It’s a real honor because I was the first choice to start that path,” he said. “So it’s a great responsibility. But you feel honored and excited to be part of that. And we know that if the team plays well and wins games, everything looks so much better and the people really start to believe in the new stadium and new ideas. So, we know that we are the engine of the football. Manchester United is the engine of the Premier League in my opinion.”