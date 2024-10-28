Manchester United in talks with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim (report)

Manchester United look to be acting quickly in replacing Erik ten Hag as manager, with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim speaking with the Red Devils about their new opening.

Amorim, 39, was a reported finalist for Liverpool job and also was mentioned as a long-term target of Manchester City should Pep Guardiola leave the club.

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte starred for Amorim at Sporting before moving to PSG, while Bruno Fernandes left Sporting for Manchester four months before Amorim’s appointment.

Last April, the Portuguese denied reports that he was set for the Anfield hot seat, saying that was not even an interview with Liverpool let alone an agreement.

Amorim earned 14 caps for Portugal during a playing career that saw him turn out for Belenenses, Benfica, Braga, and Qatari club Al-Wakrah.

He led Braga to the Portuguese League Cup in 2019-20 before moving to Sporting, where he’s twice won the league including last season and twice claimed the Portuguese League Cup.

Sporting are 9-0-0 to start this season and are 1-1-1 in the Europa League