Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United.

ANALYSIS - Who should be the next Man United manager?

INEOS, who run the football side of the club, have acted quickly after a disastrous start to the season.

Following their 2-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday, United are in 14th place and sit six points off the top four of the Premier League as they’ve won just three of their opening nine games of the season.

Ten Hag has spent the last two seasons in charge of United, winning the League Cup and reaching the FA Cup final in his first season as they finished third in the Premier League. Last season United finished eighth in the league but won the FA Cup.

Manchester United statement on Erik ten Hag sacking

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Was this the correct decision?

Yes. It was. But it should have happened in the summer. After a lengthy review of ETH’s methods and replacing his coaching staff and the entire leadership team on the football side of the club, the Dutch coach was pretty much the last man standing.

Erik ten Hag bought himself some extra time by winning the FA Cup unexpectedly at the end of last season and despite INEOS backing him publicly in recent months and even handing him a contract extension, it was unlikely ETH would see out the season.

The thing is, United have looked way better in attack for most of this season and have created so many chances. But they aren’t putting them away as they’ve missed more ‘big chances’ than any other PL team this season and continue to make big defensive errors.

The way Ten Hag set United up this season wasn’t bad and was more adventurous, but the hierarchy obviously believe somebody else can help this hugely talented squad reach its potential.

Who should be the next Manchester United manager?

This is why United’s decision to not sack Erik ten Hag in the summer makes little sense.

Both Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel were available then but they’ve taken the USMNT and England men’s team job respectively.

United have stated that assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in interim charge and the legendary former United striker has had experience coaching at PSV as a head coach. Perhaps this will be another Ole Gunnar Solskjaer situation?

Gareth Southgate’s name has been mentioned but he has ruled himself out of coaching anytime soon, while the likes of Roberto Mancini and Zinedine Zidane are available but are they really the right fit for a long-term project? United will likely go for someone younger like Kieran McKenna or Russell Martin, who play good football and have strong playing styles.