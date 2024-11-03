Manchester United vs Chelsea player ratings — Forwards struggle in tight clash

Manchester United vs Chelsea took a while to get going but it turned into a beauty late on at Old Trafford.

A 1-1 draw was a fair result, with Bruno Fernandes’ penalty kick briefly giving United the lead before Moises Caicedo hammered home a beautiful equalizer.

With United’s players on trial as incoming manager Ruben Amorim watches on and Chelsea’s youngsters still getting to grips with what they’re capable of, we saw a mixed bag of performances.

Below are the Manchester United vs Chelsea player ratings with marks out of 10 and analysis.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana: 6 - Distribution put his teammates under pressure at times and a little dodgy on a few crosses.

Diogo Dalot: 6 - Had a tough time trying to keep Neto under wraps but hung in there.

Matthijs de Ligt: 7 - Solid enough defensively. Kept Jackson quiet and some good balls forward.

Lisandro Martinez: 7 - Lots of great defensive work. Reads the game so well and mopped things up nicely. Lucky to not be sent off late on for a tackle on Palmer.

Noussair Mazraoui: 7 - Snapped into tackles well and pushed high on the left to try and get United going.

Casemiro: 7 - Brilliant pass to find Hojlund for United’s penalty kick. Did his best to hold things together and was always demanding more from his teammates.

Manuel Ugarte: 5 - Booked in the first half and had another tough outing as his slow start continues. Surely his former manager at Sporting arriving will get the best out of him?

Marcus Rashford: 6 - Cut a frustrated figure for most of the game. Hit a shot which clipped the bar in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes: 7 - Scored the penalty kick and kept popping up in dangerous areas and delivered moments of class with passes and flicks.

Alejandro Garnacho: 6 - Smashed a decent chance over late on. Teammates wanted more from him defensively.

Rasmus Hojlund: 7 - Ran himself into the ground and won the penalty kick. Stretched Chelsea’s defense all over the place.

Substitutions

Amad Diallo (on for Rashford 73'): 6 - Struggled to have an impact on the game.

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Hojlund 84'): 6 - One breakaway chance but wasn’t up to pace of the game. In some nice positions.

Victor Lindelof (on for Ugarte 84'): 6 - Clogged things up in midfield in an unfamiliar role.

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez: 5 - Bad mistake to take down Hojlund for the penalty kick. Has one moment like that every other game.

Malo Gusto: 6 - Played well at right back in the first half, surging forward on many occasions. It was a surprise to see him come off at the break.

Wesley Fofana: 5 - Looked a little shaky and caught out of position by the ball for United’s penalty kick.

Levi Colwill: 6 - Solid enough and was a threat at the other end from set pieces.

Reece James: 5 - Still shaking the rust off and wasn’t an attacking threat at all, both at left back in the first half and right back in the second.

Moises Caicedo: 8 - Excellent volley for Chelsea’s goal and put in an assured display in midfield as he plugged defensive gaps and kept the ball well. What a great season he’s having.

Romeo Lavia: 6 - Didn’t get on the ball as much as he usually likes to but still solid and steady and gave Chelsea a good defensive base.

Noni Madueke: 5 - Hit the post from close range with a header and should have scored. Just wasn’t his day as he never truly looked comfortable on the ball.

Cole Palmer: 7 - As usual a vast array of tricks and flicks. United resorted to hacking him down. Pure class when he got on the ball and the boyhood Man United fan was very good at Old Trafford.

Pedro Neto: 6 - Had some decent moments and almost scored in the second half as his low shot flashed just wide.

Nicolas Jackson: 6 - Some decent hold-up play but was an isolated figure for most of this game. Did his best to be a nuisance and worked very hard.