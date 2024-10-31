How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday with a new era set to arrive.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED v CHELSEA LIVE

It’s expected that Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim, 39, will be named as United’s new manager and will take up his position after the November international break. Amorim has worked wonders at Sporting Lisbon over the last four years, winning the Portuguese title twice, and both Liverpool and Manchester City have been keeping a close eye on him. Erik ten Hag’s firing was inevitable and his assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has stuck around as interim boss and led United to a 5-2 League Cup victory against Leicester City in midweek as they finally put away their chances. United have the talent to cause problems to their opponents but now it’s down to yet another new manager to organize them as a unit and Amorim’s main task is to improve them defensively. As bad as it has been so far this season, a United win and other results going their way this weekend would see them just four points off the top four.

Chelsea lost 2-0 at Newcastle in the League Cup in midweek with Enzo Maresca’s side going through their own developmental process with so many games limiting their time on the training pitch. But Chelsea have looked really good in the Premier League, are using almost a different squad in the Europa Conference League and their young, attack-minded players are thriving in Maresca’s system. Injuries have finally subsided for Chelsea and they look set to push for a top four finish, at the very least, this season.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (November 3)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Manchester United focus, team news

Van Nistelrooy is expected to be in charge for this game and he will go for an ultra-attacking lineup again. Hojlund and Mazraoui could come back into the lineup, while the trio of Casemiro, Fernandes and Garnacho were electric in midweek with the former scoring twice (including a beauty) and Fernandes also bagging a brace. With United’s incoming boss Amorim preferring a back three, it will be intriguing to see how this group of players are tweaked to become a cohesive unit in the coming weeks and months.

OUT: Leny Yoro (foot), Harry Maguire (calf), Kobbie Mainoo (other), Antony (ankle), Luke Shaw (calf), Antony (ankle), Mason Mount (head), Tyrell Malacia (knee)

Chelsea focus, team news

The quartet of Jackson, Palmer, Madueke and Neto have been excellent in attack in recent weeks and Maresca has found a nice balance to this team. Having Reece James back at right back has been a bonus, while the midfield duo of Lavia and Caicedo give Chelsea a more solid defensive balance in midfield and they win the ball back higher up the pitch. Defensively there are still some issues for Chelsea to work through but if they can figure that out then they’ll be in the top four hunt all season long. That is a big step forward this young group.

OUT: Omari Kellyman (thigh), Jadon Sancho (loan - unable to face parent club)

Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like a game where United will be hoping to impress their incoming boss so will take a few more risks in attack. It should be more open but Chelsea are really good on the counter and will expose United’s defensive weaknesses. Manchester United 2-3 Chelsea.