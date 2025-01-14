Mikel Arteta gives bullish update on Arsenal transfer plan for January

Mikel Arteta has given the biggest indication yet that Arsenal want to do business in January.

With striker Gabriel Jesus going down with a serious knee injury, plus Bukayo Saka out injured and a general lack of goals and creativity in attack this season, Arteta was open and honest as he acknowledged the Gunners are looking at the January transfer market seriously.

Speaking ahead of their huge north London derby at home against Tottenham on Wednesday (watch live, 3pm ET, on Peacock ), Arteta made it very clear that Arsenal are looking to bring in new players.

Arteta gives update on Arsenal’s transfer plans

“My answer doesn’t change, it remains the same - we are actively looking in the market to improve the squad, and that’s been the same since day one,” Arteta said when asked if Jesus’ injury changes their plans for January. “It would be naive not to do that because it is always an opportunity to evolve the team and improve the squad, especially with the circumstances. So yes, we are looking and we are trying and let’s see what we are able to do.”

When asked about improving the squad, Arteta also said that Arsenal are doing everything they can to strengthen it and even if he loves the players he currently has, they are still looking to add players who will make them stronger.

“When you have to recruit a player, there are three parties and you have to agree to that. We have our limitations like any other club, so we can do what we can do,” Arteta said. “We plan our squad and we have our limits to do what we want to do, and that’s it. So the fact that I love our players a lot doesn’t mean we’re doing nothing about improving - I am not that stubborn. We all want the same, so we use every opportunity to improve the squad daily, and when the market comes in and we can do that too, we’ll make sure that we have the best resources and the best capacities to compete in the manner we want.”

Where do Arsenal need to strengthen in January?

The answer has been very obvious for a while now and it’s up front and on the left wing.

Strikers Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have both struggled at different times with the latter going through a purple patch at the end of last season and start of this season as he moved to a central role. With Jesus going down injured, Arsenal only have one recognized center forward and that is Havertz.

Out wide Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have both struggled for consistency during the season, while Raheem Sterling’s loan arrival hasn’t worked out how Arteta would’ve hoped and teenager Ethan Nwaneri has picked up an injury and he’s still too young to start week in, week out.

Arsenal have been linked with so many forwards in recent years and the trouble is having an attainable option in January given the finances and players being available. Could Marcus Rashford be a realistic option in January if Manchester United were willing to do a deal with a direct Premier League rival?

The likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak are the kind of striker Arsenal want, and need, to add. But can they arrive in January? It seems like a big ask and a move for a forward of that kind of caliber is much more likely in the summer.

Right now Arsenal need a clinical finisher in the short-term and a move for someone like Rashford, who is available and can slot straight in, seems more likely.