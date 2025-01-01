Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say on Kai Havertz absence, transfers, comeback at Brentford?

Mikel Arteta will be happy to see his Arsenal off to a winning start in 2025, as the Gunners came back to beat Brentford 3-1 on New Year’s Day at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Bryan Mbeumo put the host Bees ahead after 13 minutes on Wednesday, but Gabriel Jesus restored level terms before halftime and the Gunners controlled the second half.

Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli put loose balls in the back of the net early in the second 45, and Arsenal rarely allowed Brentford to threaten David Raya’s goal.

The win makes sure Arsenal go back into second place, six points behind Liverpool who have a match-in-hand.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after comeback win at Brentford to start 2025?

On winning at Brentford: “It’s a big win. They are a really good side, really well-coached and they’ve been exceptional at home. Going down early becomes a mountain to climb but the team was very patient and at the end we were rewarded.”

“When you go 1-nil down it makes it even harder but the team showed a lot of composure and willingness to win the game. ... We started really fast, really aggressive. We were really clinical there. We had injuries, sickness in the team. We had Ethan making his Premier League debut at 17 in this stadium, so — good!”

On Kai Havertz’s absence: “We had a few that weren’t feeling great. We had to make a few changes but whoever we bring on, they are ready. Ethan is 17 and performed so well.”

Another goal off a set piece: “It was good against this team, when they are defending so deep you have to generate some chaos. It was great to have that result.”

On managing minutes: “It’s about pushing everyone and knowing where is that limit and take someone in that case. Today we left Declan out because he had some minutes in the last weeks. He comes in and is great.”

Six points back of Liverpool. Need to be perfect the rest of the way? “We can only win our next match and see what happens. It’s not in our hands. What’s in our hands to make sure we win.”

On Gabriel Jesus’ form: “It’s very important. We want our frontline in the best moment. Martinelli scored, Mikel, too. We have to distribute the goals. You’ve seen how many people have scored for us in the last 12 months.”

Transfer window goals: “At the moment it’s to keep looking after our players and get the best out of them. Let’s see — if there’s an opportunity we’ll look at it.”

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus on replacing Saka’s production, chasing the Premier League title.

Martinelli on celebrating with an Arsenal scarf on his neck: “The support that they give us is amazing. We just want to say thank you for then to come here and support us the way they did. We are very happy with the result.”

Martinelli on replacing Bukayo Saka’s production: “No one can replace him, he’s one of the best players in the world but we know our reputation and we trust in ourselves. I’m sure [Bukayo Saka] is happy with the result.”

Jesus on the key to his red-hot form after a long cold stretch: “I kept working. Everyone at the club can tell you how I work every day — not just me, everyone. I don’t give up. I always try. It’s not easy to play for a big club like Arsenal but I was playing good when I had a chance but I wasn’t scoring but now I think I could score. I’m very happy and I want to keep scoring to help the team.”

Jesus on whether Arsenal can kick on win the Premier League title: “Yeah, for sure. Obviously, the previous two years were amazing. We didn’t win the league but we were fighting. I can see this team is experienced now. Everyone is a good player and I’m sure we can go and fight for the title but it’s still early. We just to keep trying to play well and winning games.”