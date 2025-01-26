Myles Lewis-Skelly sent off for Arsenal at Wolves in hugely controversial moment - Video

Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off for Arsenal just before half time at Wolves, as the teenager was controversially shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver.

The Gunners dug deep and went on to win 1-0, as Wolves had Joao Gomes sent off in the second half for a very similar tackle (which was his second yellow card), but Mikel Arteta was still fuming when asked about the incident after the game.

“I think it is that clear I will leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you, because it is that obvious that I don’t think my words are going to help,” Arteta said.

What happened as Myles Lewis-Skelly sent off?

To stop a counter attack Myles Lewis-Skelly tripped Wolves defender Matt Doherty as he tried to race clear.

Referee Michael Oliver whistled for a foul but much to the amazement of everyone connected with Arsenal, he brandished a straight red card.

Arsenal couldn’t believe it, as Lewis-Skelly caught Doherty on his Achilles but it looked certain he would only get a yellow card for a foul like that.

It was probably in the orange card category, but Mikel Arteta and Arsenal were absolutely furious as they were left to play with 10 players but still managed to dig deep and grab a win late on.