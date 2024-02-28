Newcastle vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Uneven Newcastle host a tricky foe when Wolves visit St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Both sides had FA Cup action at midweek and Newcastle have a benefit in their win over Blackburn coming 24 hours before Wolves hosted Brighton.

But the benefits seem to die down from there, as Wolves have won three of their last four matches and have only lost a pair of Premier League games since mid-December.

Gary O’Neil’s men also came back twice to draw the Magpies on Oct. 28 at the Molineux, as Mario Lemina and then Hee-chan Hwang canceled out a pair of Callum Wilson goals.

Newcastle has been shipping goals of late, winning just twice in the league since mid-December and being outscored 24-18 across a 2W-2D-5L run.

This has all led to Wolves being above Newcastle on the table with 38 points. The 10th-place Magpies have 37 but could drop out of the top ten with a loss and Chelsea win.

Newcastle focus, team news

Alexander Isak remains the X-factor in attack, but the midfield is where Newcastle is feast or famine. Bruno Guimaraes is a stud but putting a lot of miles on his motor with young Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff asked to perform above their grade. Joe Willock is healthy and can help, while Elliot Anderson is also ready to pitch in following a long injury lay-off.

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Callum Wilson (shoulder), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Matt Targett (thigh).

Wolves focus, team news

Gary O’Neil is only missing one player, albeit a star in Matheus Cunha. Pedro Neto, Hee-chan Hwang, and others will be able to shoulder the load and Max Kilman is a true leader at the back.

OUT: Matheus Cunha (hamstring)