 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Third-round tee times and groupings
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia shares the lead in Detroit after his golf ball finds a fairway drain on the 17th
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
Grace Kim’s ace carries her team to share of five-way lead in Dow Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_camyounganalysis_240628.jpg
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
nbc_golf_gc_bhatiard2analysis_240628.jpg
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_rocketmortagerd2hl_240628.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Third-round tee times and groupings
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia shares the lead in Detroit after his golf ball finds a fairway drain on the 17th
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
Grace Kim’s ace carries her team to share of five-way lead in Dow Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_camyounganalysis_240628.jpg
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
nbc_golf_gc_bhatiard2analysis_240628.jpg
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_rocketmortagerd2hl_240628.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Paraguay vs Brazil: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published June 28, 2024 08:09 PM

Can Brazil give itself a chance at Group D by beating 0-1 Paraguay on Friday at the 2024 Copa America.

The game near Las Vegas will have betting men looking to Brazil, but the Selecao have been uneven in recent weeks and drew the USMNT in a friendly before the tournament.

[ MORE: 2024 Copa America predictions | Copa America schedule ]

The Brazilians got a wake-up call in the stunning draw with Costa Rica, and those who didn’t will look at Colombia’s blowout of Los Ticos earlier Friday as just as loud a note.

Paraguay, led by Julio Enciso and Ramo Sosa, hung tough with Colombia before falling 2-1. A result here would be huge before mixing it up with Costa Rica on the final day.

How to watch Paraguay vs Brazil stream link and start time

Kick off: 9pm ET, Friday (June 28)

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevade

How to watch on TV in USA: FS1, Fox Sports

Paraguay lineup

Morinigo, Espinoza, Alderete, Balbuena, Velazquez, Bobadilla, Cubas, Villasanti, Enciso, Arce, Almiron.

Brazil lineup

Alisson, Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, Guimaraes, Gomes, Savio, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo.

Paraguay vs Brazil prediction

Miguel Almiron will cause problems for Brazil, but there’s too much dormant firepower for none of the Selecao’s attackers to stay asleep. Paraguay 1-3 Brazil.