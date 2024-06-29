Paraguay vs Brazil: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Can Brazil give itself a chance at Group D by beating 0-1 Paraguay on Friday at the 2024 Copa America.

The game near Las Vegas will have betting men looking to Brazil, but the Selecao have been uneven in recent weeks and drew the USMNT in a friendly before the tournament.

[ MORE: 2024 Copa America predictions | Copa America schedule ]

The Brazilians got a wake-up call in the stunning draw with Costa Rica, and those who didn’t will look at Colombia’s blowout of Los Ticos earlier Friday as just as loud a note.

Paraguay, led by Julio Enciso and Ramo Sosa, hung tough with Colombia before falling 2-1. A result here would be huge before mixing it up with Costa Rica on the final day.

How to watch Paraguay vs Brazil stream link and start time

Kick off: 9pm ET, Friday (June 28)

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevade

How to watch on TV in USA: FS1, Fox Sports

Paraguay lineup

Morinigo, Espinoza, Alderete, Balbuena, Velazquez, Bobadilla, Cubas, Villasanti, Enciso, Arce, Almiron.

Brazil lineup

Alisson, Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, Guimaraes, Gomes, Savio, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo.

Paraguay vs Brazil prediction

Miguel Almiron will cause problems for Brazil, but there’s too much dormant firepower for none of the Selecao’s attackers to stay asleep. Paraguay 1-3 Brazil.

