Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after advancing in Champions League?

  
Published January 29, 2025 06:03 PM

Manchester City managed to avoid a disastrous outcome on the final day of the UEFA Champions League group stage — but only just by the skin of a second-half comeback to beat Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday.

MAN CITY 3-1 CLUB BRUGGE - Highlights, recap & analysis

Pep Guardiola’s side found itself in quite the precarious position when all 16 games kicked off at the same time on matchday 8. They would go through with a win, but a draw or defeat would see them crash out of Europe in an unfathomable disappointment. So it goes, Man City stormed back from a goal down at halftime and they will be the nightmare scenario as the unseeded team that no one wants to draw in the first knockout round.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after advancing in Champions League?

“In the second half we lifted our soul and our hearts were free. For today we are in the next round, that’s good. The first half was so academic, we didn’t have the spark to do it against a team that defends really well.

“Going to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid will be really tough but it’s in two weeks and in two weeks we have a few players back, the new signings back, so hopefully we can do two good games.”

“It has been so unstable this season. Today is a sense of relief to qualify and of course, it is a long season for us.”

Mateo Kovacic, on the second-half comeback

“It was good because we came out very well. We knew we needed to step up. In the second half, we showed great character to win and go through.The crowd was behind us so amazing atmosphere today.”

“It was important because we knew we are here to go through, we have a good team and we came back from 1-0 down. We know we are a great team.”