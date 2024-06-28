Portugal vs Slovenia: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Portugal look to push for another EURO title and dodge an upset bid from Jan Oblak and Slovenia when the EURO 2024 Round of 16 begins for both nations on Monday in Frankfurt.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese won their first two games in Group F but slumped to a loss at Georgia on the final day. Fortunately for the Seleção das Quinas, the setback did not cost them the group.

Slovenia did not lose in the group stage.... but also did not win. Matjaz Kek’s men drew Denmark and Serbia by twin 1-1 scores and staged a scoreless draw with England on the final day to claim the fourth of four third-place spots.

Atletico Madrid backstop Oblak is a big part of what Slovenia does well, but Kek has a lot of reasons for his side’s success. Benjamin Sesko is at the top of many European club’s wishlists, while Udinese defender Jaka Bijol and near-centurion Jasmin Kurtic are big-time players.

How to watch Portugal vs Slovenia, stream link and start time

Kick off: Monday (July 1), 3pm ET

Stadium: Frankfurt

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Portugal team news, focus

Just a wickedly-deep selection of talent on display for Roberto Martinez to organize for any given game. A trio of world-class keepers and a who’s who of midfield creativity help an attack of embarrassing riches that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, and more.

Slovenia team news, focus

Kurtic’s 92 caps and Josip Ilicic’s 82 have both in the program’s all-time top five, while Ilicic, Sesko, and Andraz Sporar are top 10 in goals for Slovenia.

Portugal vs Slovenia prediction

Portugal could just win the whole thing again, but Oblak can help flip that script. Still, it’s a huge ask. Portugal 2-1 Slovenia.

