David Raya will not be topped in the Premier League Golden Glove race, meaning the Arsenal star and Brentford loanee will at least have a share of the award given to the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the division each season.

Raya is just the 11th man to win the award in its 20 seasons.

Elijah Adebayo’s goal against Everton’s Jordan Pickford on Friday assured that the Toffees keeper would not keep a clean sheet, keeping Pickford from the possibility of topping Raya.

The 28-year-old Spaniard ironically shutout Everton on his Arsenal debut, then maintained zeroes on the Gunners’ side of the board 13 others times.

Raya then blanked Sheffield United, Brighton, and Manchester City twice each, also stopping Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Burnley, Luton Town, Wolves, and Chelsea from scoring a goal.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale had two more clean sheets with the Gunners in six appearances, one against Raya’s parent club and another at Crystal Palace in Week 2.

Raya will claim the lone honor by keeping a clean sheet against Bournemouth on Saturday, at Manchester United in Week 37, versus Pickford’s Everton on Championship Sunday, or if Pickford allows a goal to Sheffield United or Raya’s Gunners.

List of Premier League Golden Glove winners

Year, goalkeeper, club, # of clean sheets

2004-05: Petr Cech, Chelsea (24)

2005-06: Pepe Reina, Liverpool (20)

2006-07: Pepe Reina, Liverpool (19)

2007-08: Pepe Reina, Liverpool (18)

2008-09: Edwin van der Sar, Manchester United (21)

2009-10: Petr Cech, Chelsea (17)

2010-11: Joe Hart, Manchester City (18)

2011-12: Joe Hart, Manchester City (17)

2012-13: Joe Hart, Manchester City (18)

2013-14: Petr Cech, Chelsea, and Wojciech Szczesny, Arsenal (16)

2014-15: Joe Hart, Manchester City (14)

2015-16: Petr Cech, Chelsea (16)

2016-17: Thibaut Courtois, Chelsea (16)

2017-18: David de Gea, Manchester United (18)

2018-19: Alisson Becker, Liverpool (21)

2019-20: Ederson, Manchester City (16)

2020-21: Ederson, Manchester City (19)

2021-22: Ederson, Manchester City, and Alisson Becker, Liverpool (20)

2022-23: David de Gea, Manchester United (17)

2023-24: David Raya, Arsenal

