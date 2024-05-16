Brentford vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Newcastle United need a win over Brentford to give themselves the best chance of returning to European football next season, and they’ll have to do so at Brentford Community Stadium (Watch live at 11am ET on Sunday streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

The Magpies’ midweek loss at Manchester United put them three points behind sixth-place Chelsea and above eighth-place Manchester United on goal differential.

WATCH BRENTFORD vs NEWCASTLE LIVE

Chelsea host Bournemouth on Sunday, and the Magpies boast superior goal differential to both of their top-six rivals. Newcastle could use the help, because Manchester United could still beat Man City in the FA Cup and deem the seventh-place spot on the table an irrelevant one.

Brentford are 3-1-1 in their last five games of this disappointing, injury-riddled season (a suspension to Ivan Toney was as bad as any injury). The Bees lost 1-0 at St. James’ Park in the reverse fixture, and would love some revenge but can only finish 15th or 16th on the table. Their 39 points are one behind Everton, who visit Arsenal on Championship Sunday.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Ben Mee (ankle - out for season), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Neal Maupay (other), Frank Onyeka (other), Nathan Collins (other)

Newcastle focus, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (back), Joe Willock (achilles), Valentino Livramento (ankle), Matt Targett (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (thigh), Alexander Isak (illness), Callum Wilson (thigh), Anthony Gordon (ankle)