Manchester City vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City are a win away from an unprecedented fourth-straight Premier League title. The only things standing in the way are Championship Sunday’s visitors to the Etihad Stadium from West Ham United (Watch live at 11am ET on NBC and streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

The Citizens don’t require a win, of course, if Arsenal draws or loses at home to Everton, but there’s no way that Pep Guardiola and his charges are viewing a home match in Week 38 for the title as anything but pure focus moment.

Who will become the latest Vincent Kompany or Sergio Aguueeeerrooooo?

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY vs WEST HAM LIVE

Maybe no one if West Ham can play its best game in David Moyes’ final match at the helm.

Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, and Michail Antonio are all capable of delivering top moments and the Irons have had some magnificent days defending during Moyes’ term.

What odds do you give the Irons of surprising the Premier League with a win or draw on Championship Sunday?

How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City focus, team news

QUESTIONABLE: Ederson (head/face), Kevin De Bruyne (achilles)

West Ham focus, team news

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (calf/parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Konstantinos Mavropanos (knock), Nayef Aguerd (foot)

