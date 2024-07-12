Premier League predictions for summer transfer window

The transfer window officially opened on June 14, 2024 and closes on August 30, 2024.

So much will happen between those dates, as names we aren’t even dreaming about at the moment have not yet made their moves into the Premier League transfer rumor mill.

So, to predict those moves would be borderline insane. Yet, we here at ProSoccerTalk can fit that bill especially while we wait for this weekend’s tantalizing finals of the 2024 Copa America and EURO 2024.

Enjoy our guesses — both pragmatic and wild — as we look to what could happen for each of 20 Premier League clubs before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Premier League transfer predictions for Summer 2024

Arsenal

The Gunners formalized David Raya’s move from Brentford and will be looking for more depth as well as a keynote striker/finisher. A big swing seemed likely, though Benjamin Sesko’s new RB Leipzig contract flips the script a bit; He seemed a perfect target, and the price tags for Alexander Isak and Victor Osimhen are very, very high.

Arteta will certainly have been watching his national team with great interest, and we predict he’ll swing for a pair of Spanish star — Nico Williams and Mikel Merino. The first may get too expensive, but Merino has some Premier League experience and has shades of Arteta in his game. With an expiring contract in 2025, the price won’t sting.

Aston Villa

Unai Emery’s had to walk a tight rope with PSRs and that means addressing the sale of Douglas Luiz in piecemeal manner. There’s also talk of Mousa Diaby moving to Saudi Arabia, which would open up Villa’s options. There’s also a lot of noise about young Jhon Duran leaving, and that would connect with rumors of 21-year-old Maximilian Beier moving to Villa Park from Hoffenheim following a loan season at Hannover 96 that saw him break into the German national team. One total wild card? If Villa do sell Diaby... they will at leat look into bringing Jack Grealish back from Man City.

Bournemouth

Lloyd Kelly’s exit means that a significant addition besides Luis Sinisterra and Enes Unal must arrive at the Vitality Stadium. A healthy Tyler Adams will help, to be sure, so let’s look the back. Might it be an American? Borussia Monchengladbach back Joe Scally played his best in a USMNT shirt at Copa America and would fit nicely.

Brentford

Igor Thiago is here presuming an Ivan Toney exit, but is Brentford happy at keeper with Mark Flekken and young Icelandic import Hakon Valdimarsson? Maybe. The surprise prediction here will be that the Bees are content with their injury-ravaged squad arriving healthy into August. If Toney goes, there will be an add at forward but no one with anywhere near a major reputation.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Savvy from Brighton again under new boss Fabian Hurzeler, as the Seagulls take advantage of Newcastle’s PSR worry by landing Yankuba Minteh. This is about hanging on to pieces, too! And for the first time in ages, we predict that Brighton’s biggest pieces — Pervis Estupinan, Evan Ferguson, Simon Adingra, and Kaoru Mitoma — all stay.

Chelsea

Tosin Adarabioyo hopes to offset the exit of Thiago Silva, and the Blues have several other returning center backs including recovered star Wesley Fofana. What about the other end of the pitch? An interesting floated name was Jonathan David. The Brooklyn-born Canadian international has scored goals for fun at Lille, who may be open to cashing-in especially with the wealth of players Chelsea could sell or loan the other way.

Crystal Palace

Michael Olise is gone. Can they hang onto Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton? Daichi Kamada knows Oliver Glasner’s system, so that helps quite a bit, but another attacking piece seems certain. There seems to be real smoke around Sporting Lisbon star Marcus Edwards, who could move back to London. It seems too logical not to happen, to be honest.

Everton

So far, so good, with another Jack Harrison loan and the addition of former Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye. A back seems necessary as does real competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Recent rumors of an Eddie Nketiah add make too much sense for all parties if Sean Dyche sees him as a player to star over DCL and alongside Ndiaye.

Fulham

Worrying times with Tosin Adarabioyo gone on a free, Bobby De Cordova-Reid leaving for Leicester City, and Joao Palhinha bringing a windfall to Craven Cottage. A report says they’ll look to Brazil to replace the Portuguese, with a target placed on young Fluminese midfielder Andre. But another report about Fulham picking up Vini Souza from relegated Sheffield United seem more likely. He was a bright spot in the Blades terrible season and Marco Silva knows how to work a midfield.

Ipswich Town

Premier League experience is key for the Tractor Boys, who have very little apart from Axel Tuanzebe and Ben Johnson and none as key pieces in a top-flight season (Sone Aluko has retired). We see free agents like Chris Basham, Oliver Norwood, and Jairo Riedewald perhaps looking to stay in the top-flight and provide solidity to the squad.

Leicester City

Some big losses for the PSR-challenged Foxes, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was a huge part of what they did well. We predict the Foxes hold tight to their young players and count on Steve Cooper to grow new signings Caleb Okoli and Issahaku Fatawu amongst others. A new center midfielder, however, may arrive if Boubakary Soumare’s return from Sevilla doesn’t work with Cooper.

Liverpool

Who will Arne Slot bring in? Of course that’s a big question, but can he keep everyone too? Will Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah definitely stay? What’s next for Darwin Nunez? And who is going to give the back line more strength? With all of those questions at the back, would you be surprised if the Reds swung big in attack for EURO star Dani Olmo? We predict that Olmo’s future comes into a tug-of-war between the Reds and Man City.

Manchester City

It’s all about the second year in a system for Pep Guardiola’s men, as Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku, and Mateo Kovacic settle in for another ride. Sergio Gomez’s exit to Real Sociedad points to an add at fullback. One more question: Will Ederson stay? Our prediction is maybe not, and Stefan Ortega could be the No. 1. Another prediction? If the above tug-of-war for Dani Olmo happens, Man City win but have to move out a surprising attacking player from their current squad.

Manchester United

No new coach, true, but Erik ten Hag’s team will be so so different from the injury-ravaged one we saw last year. Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and little-used Donny van de Beek are gone, and the center back corps looks set to be rehauled in a big way. But we predict three-of-four back line starters will come from last season’s squad: Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, and Luke Shaw. Also, an addition to play next to Kobbie Mainoo is necessary (presuming Casemiro doesn’t refind ’90-min star every game’ form while on summer vacation). Any chance Frenkie de Jong would join De Ligt under Ten Hag?

Newcastle United

The Magpies can’t be too splashy in the market, and the Lloyd Kelly free transfer is a stroke of genius. It’ll be quiet, and the Magpies will hold onto Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak in a statement of status. A mid-range center back add, probably a young one, will also arrive at St. James’ Park.

Nottingham Forest

Forest has offloaded a ton of players, and they seem closer to figuring out goalkeeper with Carlos Miguel joining Matz Sels and Matt Turner on the squad while Odysseas Vlachodimos skips town for Newcastle. Keeping Murillo and Morgan Gibbs-White is necessary, and they’ll pull that off. Now who will be the main man next to Murillo at the heart of the back line. Forest like to swing wildly in the market, and rumors of a move for Lyon’s Jake O’Brien feel very real.

Southampton

So far, Saints’ adds have been smart and their exits understandable. Adding Adam Lallana is smart for the readjustment to the Premier League, but one rumor we’ve seen that just screams Saints on a number of level would be the addition of Luis Diaz. No, not that Luis Diaz. Saints aren’t suddenly turning the Southampton to Liverpool train around. Expect Southampton to go young in attack with high-upside signings like Colombian U-20 star Luis Diaz. Then let’s all hope Colombian have two Luis Diaz on the field at once.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou continues to add creative, athletic players, and rumors of a battle with Chelsea for young Rennes star Desire Doue are fun, but what’s the plan at fullback? We’ve seen the rumors of a Kyle Walker-Peters reunion and the player now looks a lot like what Spurs initially thought he’d become. A good fee would also help Saints reinvest, as much as they’d be loathe to lose him.

West Ham United

Julen Lopetegui already had a lot of talent to redeploy following his hiring to take the place of David Moyes, and Luis Guilherme and Max Kilman give him pieces at the front and back. West Ham are not done, by any means, and Jhon Duran of Aston Villa would help get the most (and freshest) out of Michail Antonio.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Replacing Max Kilman is big, and the wild card question is how big of a role center forward Jorgen Strand Larsen can play while on loan from Celta Vigo. Wolves still have good attacking talent with Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto, and Hee-chan Hwang. But what about the hole left by Kilman? Links for Gladbach star Nico Elvedi sound perfect.