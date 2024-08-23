Premier League predictions, odds for Week 2 of 2024-25 season

Week 2 of the 2024-25 Premier League season is here, with odds and predictions for opening weekend, beginning with Brighton vs Manchester United early on Saturday, and peaking with Aston Villa vs Arsenal later in the day (11:30 am ET).

PST’s Very Official and Serious Predictions will be a group endeavor this year, with Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards chiming in across each matchweek from August to May.

Brighton vs Manchester United odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Brighton (+145) Man United (+160) Draw (+275)

Prediction: This is a tricky one to call, as United were far from consistent under Ten Hag. If they perform anywhere near their +1.99 xG advantage over Fulham, they will be a problem for the Seagulls. Brighton’s midfield and back line are sound. Will Hurzeler push the pace against United? Is Ten Hag going to be very respectful of the Seagulls’ threat? We’re seeing split spoils. Brighton 1-1 Manchester United. -NM

Tottenham vs Everton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Tottenham (-225) Everton (+550) Draw (+400)

Prediction: Jordan Pickford, get ready to be busy. Spurs will come firing forward and Sean Dyche’s men will have to do well to avoid another multi-goal loss, especially at an expectant Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We fear they won’t. Tottenham 2-0 Everton. -NM

Manchester City vs Ipswich odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Man City (-1100) Ipswich (+2200) Draw (+1100)

Prediction: This feels like it could be a bit of a cricket score. Ipswich were overrun in the second half against Liverpool and the same will happen at City as they’re worn down. Manchester City 4-0 Ipswich. -JPW

Crystal Palace vs West Ham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Crystal Palace (+115) West Ham (+220) Draw (+250)

Prediction: This should be a decent contest and not one-sided. Palace’s defense is a bit stronger than West Ham’s, but the Irons have better depth and strength in their midfield. We think that’ll lead to less danger reaching the West Ham 18 and more goign the other way. Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham. - NM

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Southampton (+145) Nottingham Forest (+175) Draw (+240)

Prediction: This feels like it will be quite an open game as both teams go all out for the win. Saints will dominate the play but Forest are very good on the counter. Southampton 2-2 Nottingham Forest. -JPW

Fulham vs Leicester odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Fulham (-125) Leicester (+333) Draw (+275)

Prediction: This seems like it will be a very tight game but Fulham will make the most of their chances this time, and Leicester will give up plenty of good opportunities. Fulham 2-1 Leicester. -JPW

Aston Villa vs Arsenal odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

Odds: Aston Villa (+310) Arsenal (-125) Draw (+290)

Prediction: This has all the makings of a classic Premier League encounter and it feels like Villa will look to make a statement early in the season that they’re pushing for another top four finish. Expect plenty of goals, but Arsenal’s extra quality should just make the difference. Aston Villa 2-3 Arsenal. -JPW

Wolves vs Chelsea odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Wolves (+333) Chelsea (-135) Draw (+300)

Prediction: It will be telling whether or not Chelsea press more aggressively against a bottom-half side, or if Maresca wants them to be more measured regardless of opponent. If it’s the former, they’re going to give Wolves some serious problems. Wolves 1-3 Chelsea. -AE

Bournemouth vs Newcastle odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Bournemouth (+195) Newcastle (+115) Draw (+280)

Prediction: Most of the game will be played on the counter-attack, and that favors Newcastle anytime Isak and Anthony Gordon get to combine in the open field. Bournemouth 1-2 Newcastle. -AE

Liverpool vs Brentford odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Liverpool (-400) Brentford (+950) Draw (+575)

Prediction: Liverpool’s midfield and defense are going to be tested in a way that Ipswich couldn’t and wouldn’t, and it will be telling how they handle Brentford’s relentless pressing. This has all the makings of an instant classic. Liverpool 3-2 Brentford. -AE