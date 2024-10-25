Premier League predictions, odds: Week 9 of the 2024-25 season

Another week of Premier League action, another chance to see the title race turned on its early-season head.

Arsenal could fall seven points off the pace with a home loss to Liverpool, while Manchester City know a win over Southampton could put them into first place, clear of both rivals, with a draw or an Arsenal victory.

[ MORE: Current Premier League table — 2024-25 standings ]

Chelsea and Newcastle could knock each other’s top-four hopes, while there are mid-table and bottom-six scraps on the cards as well.

PST’s Very Official and Serious Predictions will be a group endeavor this year, with Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola, and Andy Edwards chiming in across each matchweek from August to May.

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 9 of the 2024-25 season

We followed up our best week of the season, Week 7, with a near-total dud in Week 8 — we went 3 of 10 on results, with zeo correct score predictions.

For the season, we are 38 of 70 on results, with seven correct score predictions.

Full odds provided by our partner, BetMGM – BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest odds, prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Friday

Odds: Leicester (+210) vs Forest (+130) | Draw (+230)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Stream online via NBC.com

Can the Foxes deliver Cooper a memorable win? Even with Forest’s revolving roster door, the boss should have a good idea how to best break down his former club. But Espirito Santo has Forest looking solid at the back and impressive up front. Can Leicester do a job in the midfield? Leicester 1-1 Forest. — NM

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Villa (-115) vs Bournemouth (+280) | Draw (+290)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Stream online via NBC.com

This feels like it will be a proper end-to-end game with both teams pressing high and taking risks to leave themselves exposed on the counter. Expect plenty of goals and then plenty of handshakes at the final whistle, with so much respect from these two teams who are heading in the right direction. Aston Villa 2-2 Bournemouth. — JPW

Brentford vs Ipswich Town odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Brentford (-160) vs Ipswich (+380) | Draw (+320)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna are a fun match-up, in theory, as both teams want to go for it. And this is a tough match to predict, so we’ll leave on home field providing an edge. Brentford 2-1 Ipswich Town. — NM

Brighton vs Wolves odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Brighton (-165) vs Wolves (+400) | Draw (+320)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

This feels like Wolves will score on the counter in the first half to get their hopes up but Brighton’s incessant pressing and wealth of attacking options will drag them over the line. Brighton 3-1 Wolves. — JPW

Manchester City vs Southampton odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: City (-800) vs Saints (+1750) | Draw (+1000)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

There are surprising upsets and then there are shocks. Given the stakes, the venue, and the hosts, Saints will be waiting at least another week for a three-point haul. Man City 4-1 Southampton. — NM

Will Guardiola leave Man City at end of season? Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City as his contract is still set to expire at the end of the season.

Everton vs Fulham odds, prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Odds: Everton (+170) vs Fulham (+155) | Draw (+230)

TV Channel/Stream: NBC — Stream online via NBC.com

This feels like both teams will show their counter attacks the respect they deserve and it will be a bit of a stalemate for most of this game. Everton will just edge it with their extra confidence. Everton 2-1 Fulham. — JPW

Chelsea vs Newcastle United odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday

Odds: Chelsea (-125) vs Newcastle (+300) | Draw (+300)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Stream online via NBC.com

It’s tough to see Newcastle kickstarting their season against Chelsea based on current form, but there will be chances aplenty on the counter and that’s when the Magpies are at their best. Close, but not quite. Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle. — AE

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday

Odds: Palace (+300) vs Spurs (-120) | Draw (+290)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Postecoglou has worked out a regular rotation between PL and Europa League games, which in theory should push and improve the first XI and keep things turning over when injuries inevitably pop up. James Maddison will have to impact the game in a big way in Son’s absence, likely drifting wider and higher up the field. Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham. — AE

Postecoglou's Tottenham are a neutral's dream Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew discuss Tottenham's impressive 4-1 win against West Ham in Matchweek 8.

West Ham vs Manchester United odds, prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday

Odds: West Ham (+185) vs Man Utd (+125) | Draw (+275)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Scoring chances will likely be at a premium, whether by design and/or lack of creativity between the sides, and West Ham don’t have the feel of a team that wants to roll up their sleeves and get dirty. For their considerable shortcomings, desire and effort are never a problem for United. West Ham 0-1 Manchester United. — AE

Arsenal vs Liverpool odds, prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Sunday

Odds: Arsenal (+140) vs Liverpool (+188) | Draw (+240)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

This feels like an opportunity too good to miss for Liverpool and Salah will likely have a lovely day against this makeshift Arsenal defense. It will be close but this will be a statement win for Slot. Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool. — JPW