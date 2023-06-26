 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
jordan westburg
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mmxfinityrace_230626.jpg
Xfinity Series’ chaotic race in Nashville
nbc_nas_mmchastain_230626.jpg
Best of Chastain was on full display in Nashville
nbc_nas_podnashvilleracing_230626.jpg
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
jordan westburg
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mmxfinityrace_230626.jpg
Xfinity Series’ chaotic race in Nashville
nbc_nas_mmchastain_230626.jpg
Best of Chastain was on full display in Nashville
nbc_nas_podnashvilleracing_230626.jpg
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Manchester United interested in USMNT’s Taylor Booth

  
Published June 26, 2023 01:35 PM
Dutch Eredivisie"FC Utrecht v Go Ahead Eagles"

UTRECHT - Taylor Booth of FC Utrecht during the Dutch premier league game between FC Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles at stadium Galgenwaard on March 18, 2023 in Utrecht, Netherlands. ANP BART STOUTJESDYK (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

ANP via Getty Images

A report from ESPN says that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on USMNT rising star Taylor Booth.

The American midfielder, 22, has impressed at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie and is apparently an alternative option to Mason Mount as United are struggling to seal a deal with Chelsea for the England international.

Booth has had a dramatic rise in recent years and the former Bayern Munich academy product is ready for the next step from the Netherlands. Would a move to Man United be too big a jump too soon in his career? We may be about to find out. Worst case scenario he joins Man United and is then loaned out to gain more experience.