Report: Manchester United interested in USMNT’s Taylor Booth

A report from ESPN says that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on USMNT rising star Taylor Booth.

The American midfielder, 22, has impressed at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie and is apparently an alternative option to Mason Mount as United are struggling to seal a deal with Chelsea for the England international.

Booth has had a dramatic rise in recent years and the former Bayern Munich academy product is ready for the next step from the Netherlands. Would a move to Man United be too big a jump too soon in his career? We may be about to find out. Worst case scenario he joins Man United and is then loaned out to gain more experience.

