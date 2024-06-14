 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Martin Truex Jr. will not race full-time in 2025 in NASCAR Cup Series
Tony Bennett
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett agrees to extension through at least 2030
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros
Astros release José Abreu with $30.8 million remaining on his contract

Reports: US investors set to agree deal for Everton takeover

  
Published June 14, 2024 02:59 PM

US investors the Friedkin Group are set to agree a takeover deal for Everton, according to reports from the BBC and The Athletic.

American businessman Dan Friedkin is chairman of the group which also owns Serie A giants Roma. Friedman, originally from San Diego and he now lives in Houston, Texas, is said to be worth over $6 billion.

Per the report from The Athletic, Friedkin is now deciding whether to purchase the 94 percent stake in Everton that current Everton owner Farhad Moshiri owns and is set to make his decision in the next 24 hours.

The BBC report says that the Friedkin Group have agreed the takeover ‘in principle’ and Moshiri is due to grant them a period of exclusivity.

It is also said that their bid has beat out several other groups who had tried to by Everton following the expiration of a now failed takeover deal with American investors 777 Partners, while Friedkin sees Roma and Everton being at the summit of a multi-club model.

Where does this leave Everton?

Everton were deducted eight points during the 2023-24 Premier League season due to two separate breaches of the league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) but still survived relegation as Sean Dyche did a fine job to steady the ship amid severe financial challenges.

With more PSR deadlines on the horizon as Everton try to get their finances in check, everyone involved at the club will be hoping this deal goes through quickly and smoothly after seeing 777 Partners’ takeover collapse after nine months of waiting.

It has been widely reported that Everton also have $200 million worth of loans to pay back to American firm MSP, who are also trying to buy the club outright. All of this is going on while the club are set to move into their new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock in the summer of 2025.