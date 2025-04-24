How to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live: FA Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

It has been nearly a decade — 2016-17, Pep Guardiola’s first year at the club — since Manchester City’s last trophy-less season, now they find themselves with one last opportunity at some silverware, but Nottingham Forest stand in their way in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday (11:30 am ET).

Man City have been in the last two FA Cup finals (winners in 2023, runners-up in 2024) and would very much like to round off their disappointing season with another celebration at Wembley (they have won two FA Cups and four League Cups under Guardiola already). Despite losing Erling Haaland to an ankle injury in their quarterfinal victory over Bournemouth last month, City are unbeaten in their last five games in the Premier League (4W-1D-0L) and have only failed to score multiple goals once — in the dire Manchester derby that ended 0-0. City’s last defeat came at the hands of Nottingham Forest, though, back on March 8, when Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the only goal in the 83rd minute.

While City haven’t won a trophy since last May, it’s been a 35-year wait for Forest, who haven’t enjoyed any shiny silverware since they won the League Cup in 1990. In fact, three of the sides in the semifinals haven’t won a trophy since the 90s (at least). Aston Villa won the League Cup in 1996 and Crystal Palace have never won a major trophy in their 119-year history. Qualifying for the UEFA Champions League would be an incredible “consolation” prize should Forest fall short in the last two rounds, but their defend-and-counter playing style would appear to lend itself to knockout competitions far more than the marathon of a 38-game PL season.

How to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30 am ET Sunday

Venue: Wembley Stadium — London

Streaming: ESPN+

Manchester City team news

OUT: Erling Haaland (ankle - MORE) John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Nathan Ake (ankle), Ederson (muscular)

Nottingham Forest team news

OUT: Eric da Silva Moreira (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Jota Silva (knock), Ola Aina (calf)

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest prediction

The belief that City took from Matheus Nunes’ stoppage-time winner to beat Aston Villa on Tuesday will carry them over the line, but just barely. Manchester City 2-1 Nottingham Forest.