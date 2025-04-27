 Skip navigation
Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Zurich Classic 2025 prize money: Full team, individual payouts for $9.2 million purse
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators
Sanderson scores in OT as Senators beat Maple Leafs 4-3 to avoid sweep

Top Clips

nbc_pl_psreaction_250427.jpg
Slot addresses Anfield after Liverpool win title
nbc_pl_salahgoal2_250427.jpg
Udogie’s own goal gifts Liverpool 5-1 lead
nbc_cyc_lecourtintv_250427.jpg
Le Court proud of Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How Liverpool won the Premier League title to secure record-equaling 20th top-flight trophy

  
Published April 27, 2025 02:01 PM

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions for the 2024-25 season with four games to spare.

LIVE REACTION — Wild celebrations at Anfield as Liverpool win the Premier League title

There is one heck of a party happening at Anfield, in the red half of Merseyside and among Liverpool fans across the globe.

The Reds sealed the title win amid jubilant scenes at Anfield on Sunday as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1.

MORE — Arne Slot speaks after Liverpool win the Premier League title

This was the first time Liverpool could celebrate a Premier League title with fans in the stadium as their previous success in 2019-20 was during COVID restrictions where no fans were present.

And it was one wild celebration at full time as Liverpool won the Premier League title and the fans and players all celebrated together.

Historic title means so much

The Premier League title is just Liverpool’s second since the formation of the league in 1992 but it’s also the 20th top-flight title in their history.

That draws them level with bitter rivals Manchester United and their record tally of 20 top-flight trophies.

With Liverpool winning six European Cups compared to Manchester United’s three, now they have won 20 titles there is no doubt that Liverpool are now the most successful club in English history.

Slot’s machine delivers

Arne Slot has won the title in his first season in charge at Liverpool after replacing Jurgen Klopp last summer, with the Dutchman calm and collected throughout a pristine and classy procession to the title.

He tweaked Liverpool’s style slightly but kept many things the same and has proved to be a pragmatist and a pure coach who has improved so many players, most noticeably the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Not to mention the star duo of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah having incredible campaigns to lead the title win, and then signing new contracts to extend their stay at Liverpool.

Nobody could get near Liverpool

Liverpool’s title win has been a formality for most of the season as Arsenal couldn’t keep up with them and nobody else emerged as contenders. Liverpool won 11 of their first 13 league games under Slot and never looked back.

They’ve lost just two of their 34 games so far this season and if they win their remaining four games they will rack up 94 points and would finish at least 18 points clear of the second-place team.

This Liverpool season has the potential to be the most dominant in Premier League history and beat Manchester City’s record, as they finished 19 points clear of the second-place team during the 2017-18 season.