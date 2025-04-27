How Liverpool won the Premier League title to secure record-equaling 20th top-flight trophy

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions for the 2024-25 season with four games to spare.

There is one heck of a party happening at Anfield, in the red half of Merseyside and among Liverpool fans across the globe.

The Reds sealed the title win amid jubilant scenes at Anfield on Sunday as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1.

This was the first time Liverpool could celebrate a Premier League title with fans in the stadium as their previous success in 2019-20 was during COVID restrictions where no fans were present.

And it was one wild celebration at full time as Liverpool won the Premier League title and the fans and players all celebrated together.

The title-winning moment at Anfield. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/6F0y1PIGre — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 27, 2025

Historic title means so much

The Premier League title is just Liverpool’s second since the formation of the league in 1992 but it’s also the 20th top-flight title in their history.

That draws them level with bitter rivals Manchester United and their record tally of 20 top-flight trophies.

With Liverpool winning six European Cups compared to Manchester United’s three, now they have won 20 titles there is no doubt that Liverpool are now the most successful club in English history.

Anfield waited a long time for this moment.#YNWA pic.twitter.com/ZXKVjOrXDR — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 27, 2025

Slot’s machine delivers

Arne Slot has won the title in his first season in charge at Liverpool after replacing Jurgen Klopp last summer, with the Dutchman calm and collected throughout a pristine and classy procession to the title.

He tweaked Liverpool’s style slightly but kept many things the same and has proved to be a pragmatist and a pure coach who has improved so many players, most noticeably the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Not to mention the star duo of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah having incredible campaigns to lead the title win, and then signing new contracts to extend their stay at Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL ARE CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND ONCE AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/81kIPLgSxs — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 27, 2025

Nobody could get near Liverpool

Liverpool’s title win has been a formality for most of the season as Arsenal couldn’t keep up with them and nobody else emerged as contenders. Liverpool won 11 of their first 13 league games under Slot and never looked back.

They’ve lost just two of their 34 games so far this season and if they win their remaining four games they will rack up 94 points and would finish at least 18 points clear of the second-place team.

This Liverpool season has the potential to be the most dominant in Premier League history and beat Manchester City’s record, as they finished 19 points clear of the second-place team during the 2017-18 season.