Manchester United’s Ruben Amorim on Altay Bayindir, Marcus Rashford, FA Cup win at Arsenal

Ruben Amorim didn’t draw it up this way, but he’ll find plenty to like from his 10-man Manchester United’s third-round FA Cup win at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Red Devils led through Bruno Fernandes when Diogo Dalot took a silly second yellow card to doom the visitors to 10 men.

Arsenal quickly leveled the score and then looked set to go ahead when Kai Havertz managed to win a penalty with an acrobatic act around Harry Maguire.

But Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir saved Martin Odegaard’s penalty and was terrific in the second half, as United took the favored Gunner to extra time.

Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United boss on red card, penalty in FA Cup at Arsenal

On Man Utd’s fight: “Thankfully the players were there, they fought. Sometimes what we talk about before the match is not tactical or technical, it’s this. We have to compete no matter what, no matter what the situation we competed today. We deserved to win, Arsenal didn’t deserve to lose but we deserved to win. The way we played, the way we fought was really tough since the beginning. We didn’t have the ball too much but we had control without the ball.”

“We were facing a great team and it was not just 90 minutes, it was more than that — you feel like the players are really tired. They put in new players, they controlled the ball all the time, it was a sacrifice for my players. But we deserved to pass through this round because we suffered all together and we showed character and that’s a very important thing.”

Bayindir’s big day: “Really important not just for him but for all the players. Your life as a footballer has cycles and moments, and sometimes in one week you life can change. You can see Altay. Against Tottenham, everyone was pointing the finger against Altay, and I can understand that. Today he was our hero. Joshua a few weeks ago had a small problem with our fans, and today every time he goes on the field you feel the support from the fans. He has the last penalty. Life is like that and you have continue humble, life to work every day.”

More on Bayindir: “He’s a good guy, he works a lot and life has beautiful things. A few weeks ago we were suffering through a difficult moment but now he’s like a hero for us. All the players in this team who have the opportunity and they are lucky because they are playing for Manchester United. It doesn’t matter if you play one game or 90 games — It’s always a joy to play for this club.”

On Marcus Rashford: “We’ll see. He’s a player for Manchester united. We’ll see. He has to work. He has to represent this club, and he loves this club, but I have to make choices. I’ve already spoken about how I make the choices so it is what it is. So let’s continue. Let’s see the next game.”

Altay Bayindir reaction — ‘You have to be ready every minute, every second’

“I just help my team. I am working everyday. I am patient. I just want to help this great team. ... I want to make everyone happy for this great club. I’m working here everyday.”

“If you are not playing it doesn’t matter. You have to be ready every minute, every second, if you are a Man United player you have to be ready always.”

"[Amorim] is talking with us everyday and he wants to help us. We love him and he’s always trying to do his best. He has a very good relationship with the players and we are trusting him, he is trusting us. We are fighting together.”