Ruben Amorim reaction — ‘It’s really important to win now’ at Manchester United

Chances were at a premium for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United and hosts Fulham on Sunday, but the Red Devils boss will be happy with the outcome of a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage.

How he feels about the performance is a more complicated question, but the win — the win — matters in a big way to Amorim.

[ RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Fulham 0-1 Manchester United ]

United gave up very little to Fulham over 90 minutes in a game with under one combined expected goal. Fittingly, the winner came when Lisandro Martinez’s shot took a giant deflection and floated over Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

The game was the first Premier League affair since Amorim described his team as perhaps the worst Manchester United team ever, comments he’d later walk back a bit. Let’s see what the Portuguese had to say on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim reaction — What did Manchester United boss say about win at Fulham?

How important was this win? “Really important to have this feeling away from home. Great support from our away fans as always. Not a great game and you can feel it — no great chances just in the end with the long balls. We tried to control the game, tried to play our game but we need to improve a lot and you can feel it. But this time we will hold the result, one goal and then we closed the game. It’s really important to win now.”

And the clean sheet? “It’s really important now because clearly you are closer to win games and it gives you confidence. We didn’t suffer too much today and that’s a good sign. Not just the clean sheet but the way we defend. We need to improve a lot with the ball. Without the ball we were okay, controlled the game. We scored and we move on to the next game.”

Scoring goals is a real problem? “I think so. Even the second half we wanted to change some things and we lack some pace and some power in front but it is what it is. We struggle a lot in these details. We need help a lot, too.”

Anything coming in the transfer window? “We have to be cautious and even the rules here, we have to follow the rules. We did mistakes in the past. We cannot do it now. We are focused on improving the team but let’s see — let’s focus on the players that we have.”

On the fans reaction to the win: “They deserve it. It’s amazing. It’s not normal. I know you guys are used to this environment here but it’s not normal so congratulations to the fans. It’s a big privilege to work for this club and for these fans.”

On celebrating his 40th birthday on Monday: “It’s not 40, it’s 50 — after two months at Manchester United it’s 50. But, no, I really love it here. You have a great country.”

Lisandro Martinez and Toby Collyer react to win at Fulham

Martinez on his goal: “I was lucky but really important. I’m really happy with the way we win the game. It doesn’t matter who scored. What matters is how we showed, how we fight, how we played, how we show personality. This guy [Collyer] is a big example for the next generation. I’m really happy for him and he’s so humble.”

Collyer on Martinez’s compliment: “Coming from a World Cup winner, couldn’t ask for anyone better really. It’s a tough environment and it makes you better.”

Collyer on his goal line clearance: “I remember clearing it and thinking, ‘Has that gone over?’ but luckily it hadn’t. The most important thing is that we got a win.”

Martinez on what the win can mean for fans: “It means a lot, not only for the fans but also for us. We suffered a lot and it’s really tough and really hard when you’re losing at this club. The pressure is hard. We are here and we have to show every game like today. We have to win.”