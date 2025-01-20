Ruben Amorim: ‘We are being the worst team, maybe, in Manchester United history’

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United failed to collect back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since last season, making mistakes at both ends in a 3-1 loss to visiting Brighton and Hove Albion.

And the suffering is going to continue, according to the Red Devils boss. It’s not a great read for Man United fans, who he’s sorry to say “will have to suffer” as the team adapts to his unchanging plan.

And he later said, “We are being the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United. We have to acknowledge that, and change that.”

Old Trafford was full of supporters hopeful for sustained success following their side’s Amad Diallo-driven 3-1 win over Southampton, a PL win that came on the heels of a draw at Liverpool and an FA Cup defeat of Arsenal at the Emirates.

Instead, the three-man back line was undone within five minutes and United could only score via a penalty before Brighton found two second-half goals to salt away a third-straight win at Old Trafford.

Amorim’s response to Andre Onana’s poor play on the third goal was of special interest to many, but the real story may be the absolute lack of cutting edge from inside the opponents’ box, where only Amad Diallo was a consistent threat.

“Another loss at home and it’s not acceptable. We suffered the goals. We can play some football but in small spaces of time, so it’s not consistent. We get nervous and then you suffer a goal. In the beginning we had one play that is clearly what they do and then it’s really hard to turn things around. We get really anxious, really nervous, and they were better again.”

On Onana’s error for third goal: “You felt it in the stadium but also we cannot end the game like that, everybody out of position so we have to end the game in a different way. No matter the result we need to be a different team in all aspects.”

United’s play after it went 3-1: “They were comfortable. We tried, not with very good football. You can see this game and you can remember Bournemouth, you can remember Nottingham. We were in the game and then we suffer goals that we cannot suffer and then it’s really hard for everybody. We lost again, at home. It’s not acceptable and we need to change that and change that fast.”

Is this going to take a while? “That is for me is clear because I’m not going to change the way I see the game. I’m very clear on that. The players are going to suffer. I’m really sorry that the fans are going to suffer. I have one way of doing things I know is going to results but we need to survive this moment. So it’s very clear for everybody what we are going to do.”

How bad is it? “The opponents are better than us in many details. We cannot be consistent. I am not helping my players in the moment, so it’s a hard moment. You have to acknowledge that. We are in the very difficult situation. We have all the bad records, losing games at home, losing games in the Premier League, so we are really underperforming.”

“In 10 Premier League games, we’ve won two. I know that. Imagine what this is for fans of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. We are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that. I am not going to change no matter what and I know we can succeed but we need to survive this moment because I’m not naive. We need to survive now. We are being the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United. I know that you want headlines, but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that, so here we go.”