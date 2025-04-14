2025 WNBA Draft: Unpacking Meghan McKeown’s first round predictions
Just eight days after the 2025 women’s March Madness championship, the WNBA draft will take place tonight, Monday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m ET in New York, NY.
The draft has already seen prominent shifts, with star guard Olivia Miles transferring from Notre Dame to TCU for her last year of eligibility. Miles was predicted to be a top pick in the 2025 draft. Azzi Fudd, who had a stellar performance for UConn during the NCAA Tournament, also announced her decision to decline the draft and play a final year for the Huskies.
Got Next’s Meghan McKeown made her 2025 draft predictions for the first round, headlined by Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and Shyanne Sellers.
1. Dallas Wings: G Paige Bueckers, UConn
Fresh off a national championship win, Bueckers is expected to be the No.1 pick in the draft — as McKeown says, she “will be shocked if that goes otherwise.” Bueckers finished her final season as a Husky with a 19.9 point average and an impressive 41.9% mark from 3-point range. To no one’s surprise, she put up stunning numbers during March Madness, scoring a career high of 40 points in a Sweet 16 win vs Oklahoma.
2. Seattle Storm: F Kiki Iriafen, USC
McKeown said she thinks the draft “could go either way, shape or form” after the No. 1 pick but chose Iriafen as No. 2 because she’s shown her worth and experience in the college game. The forward is coming off a strong performance in the NCAA Tournament and put up an average of 18 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during her senior year with the Trojans.
3. Washington Mystics: G Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
One of McKeown’s favorite players in college basketball, Citron boasts a high basketball IQ and invaluable instincts on defense. McKeown thought she had one of the best performances guarding against USC star JuJu Watkins during the 2024-25 season and reasons that “you can never argue against having a smart guard.”
4. Washington Mystics: C Dominique Malonga, ASVEL Féminin in the French Ligue Féminine de Basketball
Malonga has a powerful blocking ability as an up-and-coming talent from France but will need time to develop according to McKeown. At 6’6, she averaged 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season. Just 19 years old, she was the youngest member (18) of the French basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the host nation took home silver, second to Team USA.
5. Golden State Valkyries: F Aneesah Morrow, LSU
McKeown believes that Morrow, a dynamic offensive-rebounding forward, has a physicality that will help her adjust to the WNBA style of play. Morrow finished her career with 100+ double-doubles, a feat only one other player has accomplished in DI history. As a new franchise for the 2025-26 season and the 13th program in the league, the Valkyries will surely be looking for offensive talent to add to its roster.
6. Washington Mystics: G Shyanne Sellers, Maryland
Sellers spent a fair amount of her senior year rehabbing a knee injury, but the 6’2 point guard put up strong stats during the NCAA Tournament, including 28 points in the Terrapins’ OT win against Alabama in the Sweet 16. She also provides defensive depth, which is crucial for WNBA rookies, and McKeown believes the locality of Sellers could be a bonus for the Mystics: “The WNBA does not take locals into consideration at all, I’m sure, but from a fan standpoint, this could be fun to have.”
7. Connecticut Sun: G Hailey Van Lith, TCU
Van Lith is a crafty guard and a smart playmaker, especially with ball-screen action. McKeown thinks that her decision to transfer to TCU from LSU and play a fifth year of college basketball drastically improved her draft stock, as Van Lith was able to gain more exposure and develop as a playmaker. Van Lith put up an average of 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in her final year.
8. Connecticut Sun: F Saniya Rivers, NC State
The Sun are looking to rebuild with a new coach, Rachid Meziane, and an updated roster. This skilled forward could become a valued addition. Rivers put up 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season, leading the Wolfpack to the Sweet 16.
9. Los Angeles Sparks: G Georgia Amoore, Kentucky
The Australian point guard finished her college career with the Wildcats after spending four years at Virginia Tech. Amoore is one of only three DI players ever with 2,300+ points and 800+ assists, alongside Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu. A tough guard, Amoore can find a way to get the ball in the hoop in many situations on the court.
10. Chicago Sky: G Serena Sundell, Kansas State
Sundell was the first player in Big 12 history to record four seasons with 350 or more points and 150 or more assists. She finished the 2024-25 season with 508 points and 262 assists. Sundell could be the 12th player from Kansas State to play in the WNBA and the first since 2018.
11. Minnesota Lynx: G JJ Quinerly, West Virginia
As McKeown notes, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve values defensive players, and Quinerly fits that bill as a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. After narrowly losing the 2024 WNBA championship against the New York Liberty, the Lynx could be looking for Quinerly’s offensive power as well, as the guard racked up 20.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this last season.
12. Dallas Wings: F Sania Feagin, South Carolina
The Gamecocks’ forward had a slower start to her collegiate career but gained confidence over time, especially in the latter half of the 2024-25 season. With creative passing and screening abilities, Feagin helped the Gamecocks advance to the national championship for the second year in a row.