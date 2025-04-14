2025 WNBA Draft: Unpacking Meghan McKeown’s first round predictions

Just eight days after the 2025 women’s March Madness championship, the WNBA draft will take place tonight, Monday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m ET in New York, NY.

RELATED: How to watch 2025 WNBA Draft: Schedule, date, time, draft order, location

The draft has already seen prominent shifts, with star guard Olivia Miles transferring from Notre Dame to TCU for her last year of eligibility. Miles was predicted to be a top pick in the 2025 draft. Azzi Fudd, who had a stellar performance for UConn during the NCAA Tournament, also announced her decision to decline the draft and play a final year for the Huskies.

Got Next’s Meghan McKeown made her 2025 draft predictions for the first round, headlined by Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and Shyanne Sellers.

1. Dallas Wings: G Paige Bueckers, UConn

Fresh off a national championship win, Bueckers is expected to be the No.1 pick in the draft — as McKeown says, she “will be shocked if that goes otherwise.” Bueckers finished her final season as a Husky with a 19.9 point average and an impressive 41.9% mark from 3-point range. To no one’s surprise, she put up stunning numbers during March Madness, scoring a career high of 40 points in a Sweet 16 win vs Oklahoma.

Top moments from Bueckers' final season at UConn After securing an NCAA title in dominant fashion, relive Paige Bueckers' top moments from UConn's championship 2024-25 season ahead of her leap to the WNBA, where she's expected to be drafted No. 1 overall.

2. Seattle Storm: F Kiki Iriafen, USC

McKeown said she thinks the draft “could go either way, shape or form” after the No. 1 pick but chose Iriafen as No. 2 because she’s shown her worth and experience in the college game. The forward is coming off a strong performance in the NCAA Tournament and put up an average of 18 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during her senior year with the Trojans.

HLs: Best of Iriafen from USC's historic season USC forward Kiki Iriafen was one of the top transfers and best players from the 2024-25 women's college basketball season. Watch the former Stanford star's top moments in her lone season with the Trojans.

3. Washington Mystics: G Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

One of McKeown’s favorite players in college basketball, Citron boasts a high basketball IQ and invaluable instincts on defense. McKeown thought she had one of the best performances guarding against USC star JuJu Watkins during the 2024-25 season and reasons that “you can never argue against having a smart guard.”

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - MARCH 23: Sonia Citron #11 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish shoots the ball during the Second Round of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Purcell Pavilion on March 23, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Abigail Dean/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Abigail Dean/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

RELATED: 2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups

4. Washington Mystics: C Dominique Malonga, ASVEL Féminin in the French Ligue Féminine de Basketball

Malonga has a powerful blocking ability as an up-and-coming talent from France but will need time to develop according to McKeown. At 6’6, she averaged 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season. Just 19 years old, she was the youngest member (18) of the French basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the host nation took home silver, second to Team USA.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: Dominique Malonga #14 of Team France looks on prior to a Women’s semifinal match between Team France and Team Belgium on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

5. Golden State Valkyries: F Aneesah Morrow, LSU

McKeown believes that Morrow, a dynamic offensive-rebounding forward, has a physicality that will help her adjust to the WNBA style of play. Morrow finished her career with 100+ double-doubles, a feat only one other player has accomplished in DI history. As a new franchise for the 2025-26 season and the 13th program in the league, the Valkyries will surely be looking for offensive talent to add to its roster.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 28: Aneesah Morrow #24 of the LSU Tigers in action against the NC State Wolfpack in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Spokane Arena on March 28, 2025 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Kristen Young/University Images via Getty Images} Kristen Young/LSU/University Images via Getty Images

RELATED: Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 6-10

6. Washington Mystics: G Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

Sellers spent a fair amount of her senior year rehabbing a knee injury, but the 6’2 point guard put up strong stats during the NCAA Tournament, including 28 points in the Terrapins’ OT win against Alabama in the Sweet 16. She also provides defensive depth, which is crucial for WNBA rookies, and McKeown believes the locality of Sellers could be a bonus for the Mystics: “The WNBA does not take locals into consideration at all, I’m sure, but from a fan standpoint, this could be fun to have.”

Highlights: Sellers' top moments from senior year Look back on the best highlights from Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers' 2024-25 season, where she averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Terrapins.

7. Connecticut Sun: G Hailey Van Lith, TCU

Van Lith is a crafty guard and a smart playmaker, especially with ball-screen action. McKeown thinks that her decision to transfer to TCU from LSU and play a fifth year of college basketball drastically improved her draft stock, as Van Lith was able to gain more exposure and develop as a playmaker. Van Lith put up an average of 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in her final year.

Van Lith's best moments from the Paris Olympics Watch Hailey Van Lith's best moments from the Paris Olympics, where she helped Team USA win bronze in 3x3 basketball.

8. Connecticut Sun: F Saniya Rivers, NC State

The Sun are looking to rebuild with a new coach, Rachid Meziane, and an updated roster. This skilled forward could become a valued addition. Rivers put up 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season, leading the Wolfpack to the Sweet 16.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 28: Saniya Rivers #22 of the NC State Wolfpack dribbles the ball in the third quarter against the LSU Lady Tigers in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Spokane Arena on March 28, 2025 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

RELATED: WNBA Draft Order 2025: Full list for all three rounds including Dallas Wings with first overall pick

9. Los Angeles Sparks: G Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

The Australian point guard finished her college career with the Wildcats after spending four years at Virginia Tech. Amoore is one of only three DI players ever with 2,300+ points and 800+ assists, alongside Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu. A tough guard, Amoore can find a way to get the ball in the hoop in many situations on the court.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - MARCH 23: Georgia Amoore #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats passes the ball during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Second Round on March 23, 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

10. Chicago Sky: G Serena Sundell, Kansas State

Sundell was the first player in Big 12 history to record four seasons with 350 or more points and 150 or more assists. She finished the 2024-25 season with 508 points and 262 assists. Sundell could be the 12th player from Kansas State to play in the WNBA and the first since 2018.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - MARCH 23: Serena Sundell #4 of the Kansas State Wildcats drives to the basket during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Second Round on March 23, 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

11. Minnesota Lynx: G JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

As McKeown notes, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve values defensive players, and Quinerly fits that bill as a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. After narrowly losing the 2024 WNBA championship against the New York Liberty, the Lynx could be looking for Quinerly’s offensive power as well, as the guard racked up 20.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this last season.

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 08: West Virginia Mountaineers guard JJ Quinerly (11) with the ball in the fourth quarter of a women’s Big 12 tournament semifinal game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and TCU Horned Frogs on March 8, 2025 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

12. Dallas Wings: F Sania Feagin, South Carolina

The Gamecocks’ forward had a slower start to her collegiate career but gained confidence over time, especially in the latter half of the 2024-25 season. With creative passing and screening abilities, Feagin helped the Gamecocks advance to the national championship for the second year in a row.