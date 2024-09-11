How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United head to Southampton with just three points from three matches ahead of their visit to a Saints side which has neither scored nor taken a point in their first season back in the Premier League (Watch live at 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

The Red Devils have lost to Brighton and Liverpool since opening the season with a win over Fulham, and will hope to see a more consistent group as new signings like Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte further bed-in to the team.

WATCH SOUTHAMPTON v MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

Southampton have a bunch of new faces, too, and have only one goal from a trio of losses to Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford.

They did bag five goals away to Cardiff City in the League Cup, and will hope that United is still out of sorts for their visit to St. Mary’s Stadium.

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: St. Mary’s

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Online via NBC.com

Southampton focus, team news

Cameron Archer bagged a brace at Cardiff City and intriguing import Mateus Fernandes also scored in the cup tie. Add that to the beautiful goal scored by Yukinari Sugawara at Brentford, and coach Russell Martin will hope his attack is ready to feast on Premier League opposition.

OUT: Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Ross Stewart (undisclosed)| QUESTIONABLE: Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle)

Manchester United focus, team news

The Red Devils are still missing a number of players and might be without captain Bruno Fernandes, the key to just about anything they’ve done well offensively over the past couple of seasons. That would put more weight on new signing Joshua Zirkzee and holders Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Amad Diallo.

OUT: Victor Lindelof (undisclosed), Luke Shaw (calf), Leny Yoro (foot), Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Mason Mount (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Bruno Fernandes (ankle)

Southampton vs Manchester United prediction

No Manchester United performance is guaranteed, but this does not feel like the sort of fixture that sets off alarm bells. If the Red Devils were to fall at St. Mary’s, panic stations would be open for business at Old Trafford. They should have enough to get by. Southampton 0-2 Manchester United. Knock this down to 1-0 if Fernandes can’t go.