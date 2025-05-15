How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Newcastle on Sunday knowing a win would guarantee second spot for a third-straight season.

Mikel Arteta’s side fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Liverpool last Sunday but they’re limping towards the finish line once again. They were knocked out of the Champions League at the semifinal stage by PSG and have come up short in their title bid as key injuries have hit them all season long, especially in attack. Arteta was angry with the way his Arsenal side played in the first half at Liverpool last weekend and will be looking very closely at his players as he builds for next season and aims to end the five-year wait for a trophy.

Newcastle are on the verge of one of their greatest-ever seasons, with Eddie Howe’s side winning the League Cup trophy and a win at Arsenal will basically guarantee Champions League qualification and take them above the Gunners in the table. Their massive 2-0 home win against Chelsea last weekend has given them the edge against the crowded field of Champions League chasers and now it’s time for them to finish the job.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET, Sunday (May 18)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners will be missing plenty of key players as Mikel Merino is suspended after his red card at Liverpool last weekend. Declan Rice is struggling with a groin injury, while Leandro Trossard is also nursing a hamstring issue but both have trained during that week. All of that means that Ethan Nwaneri is set to start, while Gabriel Martinelli could play as a No. 9 as it worked well against Liverpool.

OUT: Mikel Merino (suspension), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - MORE), Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Declan Rice (groin), Leandro Trossard (hamstring)

Newcastle team news, focus

The Magpies are sweating on the fitness of Sven Botman at center back, while they used a 3-4-2-1 system against Chelsea last weekend and it worked well, at times. They’ll likely go back to their 4-2-3-1 formation and get Josh Murphy and Harvey Barnes involved early and often out wide to feed Alexander Isak.

OUT: Kieran Trippier (thigh), Joe Willock (thigh), Joelinton (knee), Matt Targett (hamstring), Lewis Hall (foot - out for season), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Sven Botman (knee)

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

This feels like a draw as Arsenal’s depth issues will hamper them, while Newcastle will be happy to pick up a point and then rely on a win at home against Everton on the final day (if needed) to grab Champions League qualification. Arsenal 1-1 Newcastle.