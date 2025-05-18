Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE Updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Arsenal host Newcastle on Sunday knowing a win would guarantee second spot for a third-straight season.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET, Sunday (May 18)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Arsenal vs Newcastle live updates — by Nick Mendola

Raya makes amends

A mistake from David Raya helps Newcastle put a chance together.

Bruno Guimaraes looks set to make it 1-0 but the Arsenal keeper makes a terrific save.

How did he keep that out?

Speedy Arsenal to challenge NUFC back four (or five)

Newcastle’s either working a back four with Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, and Valentino Livramento or a back five with Jacob Murphy serving on the opposite side of Livramento.

The Gunners have quick Leandro Trossard up top and Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will try to hassle the wide areas.

No Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier for Newcastle

Arsenal fans aren’t going to have a lot of sympathy for a team missing a forward, as the Gunners will trot Leandro Trossard out at center forward, but Newcastle’s taken a big hit.

Alexander Isak is the Premier League’s second-leading scorer and he misses out, as does fullback Kieran Trippier. Can Callum Wilson deliver a vintage performance for the Magpies? Dan Burn looks like he’s swung to left back for Newcastle

Arsenal lineup

Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Livramento, Botman, Schar, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Murphy, Barnes, Gordon, Wilson