Tottenham vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published September 28, 2023 02:52 PM

There’s no rest for the wicked(ly dangerous) as Liverpool and Tottenham square off for table supremacy on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool and Spurs sit second and fourth on the Premier League table, and are a space apart on Joe Prince-Wright’s most recent Premier League Power Rankings.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Ange Postecoglou’s high-flying and unbeaten start to the PL season includes four wins and two draws, as Spurs’ young project is just two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s rejuvenated Liverpool.

Spurs have had a week to rest after an engrossing 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the North London derby, while Liverpool was much-changed in a Wednesday win over Leicester City in the League Cup.

James Maddison’s status will be one to watch, as Tottenham’s playmaker is tied with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah — and Wolves’ Pedro Neto — for the Premier League’s assist lead with four helpers on the season.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (Sept. 30)
TV channel: USA Network
Stream: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Tottenham

Maddison has been in Best XI since moving to Tottenham, and Heung-min Son has done an admirable job filling the boots of Harry Kane. The South Korean star has been a true leader while also filling the nets with five goals. Only Erling Haaland has more.

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL), Ivan Perisic (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Bryan Gil (groin), Alfie Whiteman (ankle), Brennan Johnson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (thigh), James Maddison (knee)

Focus on Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been sensational this early season, leading the league in assists and big chances created, but Darwin Nunez has been almost as impressive for the Reds with the PL’s top mark in shots per 90 minutes. Virgil van Dijk has also returned to near-top form, with a PL-best 3.3 interceptions per 90.

OUT: Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring)