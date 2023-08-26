Newcastle vs Liverpool: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

After giving Manchester City everything they could handle only to come up just short, Newcastle face another massive test early in the season when Liverpool visit St. James’ Park on Sunday.

The schedule makers have done the Newcastle few favors to see them off to a fast start, but the Magpies won plenty of praise for their performance, even if manager Eddie Howe thought they were “slightly off. … I was frustrated we didn’t create more,” he said after the game. “We are confident and believe we can win anywhere, but we need to bring our A-game and we didn’t have that today.” Newcastle might need an A+ performance if they are beat Liverpool and snap a 13-game winless run against the Reds (0W-4D-9L, last win - December 2015). Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton comprise the strongest unit on the field for Newcastle: central midfield, where Liverpool are struggling most.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo possess all the talent in the world, but all three profile as being more attacking than defensive players, which puts an equally unbalanced defensive unit under even more pressure. Liverpool will have no trouble scoring goals this season considering the numbers they commit forward to attack, but Jurgen Klopp’s side won’t be keeping too many clean sheets at the same time. Japan captain Wataru Endo could make his first start since joining Liverpool last week, should Klopp elect to change personnel in defensive midfield.

