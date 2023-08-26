 Skip navigation
Newcastle vs Liverpool: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Another colossal clash for Newcastle early in the season, when Liverpool come to town

Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 3
Joe Prince-Wright and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 3 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

After giving Manchester City everything they could handle only to come up just short, Newcastle face another massive test early in the season when Liverpool visit St. James’ Park on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

The schedule makers have done the Newcastle few favors to see them off to a fast start, but the Magpies won plenty of praise for their performance, even if manager Eddie Howe thought they were “slightly off. … I was frustrated we didn’t create more,” he said after the game. “We are confident and believe we can win anywhere, but we need to bring our A-game and we didn’t have that today.” Newcastle might need an A+ performance if they are beat Liverpool and snap a 13-game winless run against the Reds (0W-4D-9L, last win - December 2015). Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton comprise the strongest unit on the field for Newcastle: central midfield, where Liverpool are struggling most.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo possess all the talent in the world, but all three profile as being more attacking than defensive players, which puts an equally unbalanced defensive unit under even more pressure. Liverpool will have no trouble scoring goals this season considering the numbers they commit forward to attack, but Jurgen Klopp’s side won’t be keeping too many clean sheets at the same time. Japan captain Wataru Endo could make his first start since joining Liverpool last week, should Klopp elect to change personnel in defensive midfield.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday (August 27)
TV: USA Network
Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - Liverpool
By
Andy Edwards
  

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (undisclosed), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Curtis Jones (ankle)
Team news - Newcastle
By
Andy Edwards
  

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Javier Manquillo (groin), Lewis Hall (undisclosed)