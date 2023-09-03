 Skip navigation
Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update: Klopp cautious on star’s hamstring

  
Published September 3, 2023 12:42 PM

Trent Alexander-Arnold injured a hamstring in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is left sweating tests on the influential right back.

“Not great,” Klopp said when asked about the injury that saw Alexander-Arnold sub off after 71 minutes for youngster Jarell Quansah.

“It is a hamstring but we have to wait for further assessment. He thought it is not massive but he hasn’t had a lot of hamstring injuries so we will have to wait.”

[ RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS — Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa ]

It seems likely to cost the 24-year-old his 21st cap, as England is set to face Ukraine and Scotland in EURO 2024 qualifying this international break.

If it lasts through the break, Klopp will have to find solutions for some of the following fixtures: Wolves away in the Premier League, LASK Linz away in Europa League play, West Ham at home in the PL, and Leicester City at home in the League Cup.

Liverpool finishes September with Tottenham away on Sept. 30.