Top News

ATHLETICS-SUI-DIAMOND
Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles follow world titles with Zurich Diamond League victories
Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
Hometown Hopefuls: Bella Sims’ rapid rise to success built on family, friends, and Dairy Queen
Omega European Masters - Day One
Fitzpatrick co-leads in final qualifying event for Euro Ryder Cup team

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_bettingreceiverprimer_230831.jpg
Wide receiver betting primer for 2023: Diggs, Hill
nbc_pst_uclgroupstagedraw_230831.jpg
Champions League group stage draw reactions
nbc_ffhh_tier5receivers_230831.jpg
Pittman an undervalued tier five WR in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Liverpool vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery match wits in a big-time meeting of Premier League attacks

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Klopp schools Howe in Liverpool's win v. Newcastle
August 29, 2023 02:36 PM
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis analyze how Jurgen Klopp got the better of Eddie Howe in 10-man Liverpool's come-from-behind win over Newcastle.

Liverpool looks to continue the good vibes against lively Aston Villa when the pair meet at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds are coming off a 10-man comeback win over Newcastle that saw Darwin Nunez score twice off the bench after Virgil van Dijk was sent off the pitch at St. James’ Park.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

But Villa has been flying since a season-opening blowout loss to Newcastle, blasting Everton, Hibernian, and Burnley (and as of post time they are handling Hibs a second time in Europa Conference League play).

Ollie Watkins and the Villans will present a big test for the Van Dijk-less Reds back line, but Jurgen Klopp will have a good plan to fight Unai Emery in a match-up of top minds.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 3)

TV channel: USA Network
Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Aston Villa team news, lineup options
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Unai Emery doesn’t know whether Emiliano Martinez or Alex Moreno will be ready to go on Sunday.

Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia remain out long-term, while Jacob Ramsey, Leander Dendoncker, Philippe Coutinho, and Timothy Iroegbunam are also set to miss the trip to Anfield.

Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby remain electric in attack, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg as Villa goes for broke against Liverpool’s addled defense.
Liverpool team news, lineup options
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Liverpool is definitely without Virgil van Dijk after his red card, but can it deal with both his absence and Ibrahima Konate? The latter has a chance to play but Jurgen Klopp has said it may take the international break to get him back on the pitch.

Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are both being assessed ahead of returns to the pitch, and Liverpool is also in the market with a midfielder as Thursday reports say a deal has been agreed for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Mohamed Salah remains the key to the attack, but will he driving the attack with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and/or Cody Gakpo?

And, as we learned against Newcastle, having one of the best goalkeepers in the world is critical. Alisson was and is fantastic.