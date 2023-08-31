Liverpool vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link
Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery match wits in a big-time meeting of Premier League attacks
Liverpool looks to continue the good vibes against lively Aston Villa when the pair meet at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Reds are coming off a 10-man comeback win over Newcastle that saw Darwin Nunez score twice off the bench after Virgil van Dijk was sent off the pitch at St. James’ Park.
[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]
But Villa has been flying since a season-opening blowout loss to Newcastle, blasting Everton, Hibernian, and Burnley (and as of post time they are handling Hibs a second time in Europa Conference League play).
Ollie Watkins and the Villans will present a big test for the Van Dijk-less Reds back line, but Jurgen Klopp will have a good plan to fight Unai Emery in a match-up of top minds.
How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 3)
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com
Unai Emery doesn’t know whether Emiliano Martinez or Alex Moreno will be ready to go on Sunday.
Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia remain out long-term, while Jacob Ramsey, Leander Dendoncker, Philippe Coutinho, and Timothy Iroegbunam are also set to miss the trip to Anfield.
Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby remain electric in attack, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg as Villa goes for broke against Liverpool’s addled defense.
Liverpool is definitely without Virgil van Dijk after his red card, but can it deal with both his absence and Ibrahima Konate? The latter has a chance to play but Jurgen Klopp has said it may take the international break to get him back on the pitch.
Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are both being assessed ahead of returns to the pitch, and Liverpool is also in the market with a midfielder as Thursday reports say a deal has been agreed for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.
Mohamed Salah remains the key to the attack, but will he driving the attack with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and/or Cody Gakpo?
And, as we learned against Newcastle, having one of the best goalkeepers in the world is critical. Alisson was and is fantastic.