Liverpool vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Liverpool looks to continue the good vibes against lively Aston Villa when the pair meet at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

The Reds are coming off a 10-man comeback win over Newcastle that saw Darwin Nunez score twice off the bench after Virgil van Dijk was sent off the pitch at St. James’ Park.

But Villa has been flying since a season-opening blowout loss to Newcastle, blasting Everton, Hibernian, and Burnley (and as of post time they are handling Hibs a second time in Europa Conference League play).

Ollie Watkins and the Villans will present a big test for the Van Dijk-less Reds back line, but Jurgen Klopp will have a good plan to fight Unai Emery in a match-up of top minds.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 3)