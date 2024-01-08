Tottenham vs Man City, Chelsea vs Aston Villa headline FA Cup fourth round draw

For the second round in a row, the draw for the next round of the FA Cup has served up a mouth-watering tie, with Tottenham and Manchester City, alongside Chelsea and Aston Villa, drawn together in the fourth round.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs sit 5th in the table at time of the draw, with Manchester City recently moving back into 3rd and still with a game in hand on leaders Liverpool. In between them you’ll find 2nd-place Aston Villa, who will head to west London to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues in the other premier tie of the fourth round.

Below is the full draw for the fourth round of the 2023-24 FA Cup, still pending plenty of third-round replays…

FA Cup fourth round draw results & fixtures

Watford vs Southampton

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Bournemouth vs Swansea City

West Brom vs Brentford/Wolves

West Ham/Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest/Blackpool

Leicester vs Hull City/Birmingham City

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United

Liverpool/Norwich vs Bristol Rovers

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Leeds vs Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace/Everton vs Luton Town/Bolton

Newport County/Eastleigh vs Wigan/Manchester United

Sheffield United vs Brighton

Fulham vs Newcastle

Wrexham make another run to FA Cup fourth round

For the second straight season, Wrexham, now in League Two following back-to-back promotions, are in the FA Cup fourth round, thanks to a 1-0 victory away to Shrewsbury Town on Sunday. The fourth-division club, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, currently sits 3rd in League Two, just two points off 1st with a game in hand, and 21 games left in the league season.