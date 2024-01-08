 Skip navigation
Tottenham vs Man City, Chelsea vs Aston Villa headline FA Cup fourth round draw

  
Published January 8, 2024 03:22 PM

For the second round in a row, the draw for the next round of the FA Cup has served up a mouth-watering tie, with Tottenham and Manchester City, alongside Chelsea and Aston Villa, drawn together in the fourth round.

[ MORE: Upcoming Premier League schedule | Live Premier League table ]

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs sit 5th in the table at time of the draw, with Manchester City recently moving back into 3rd and still with a game in hand on leaders Liverpool. In between them you’ll find 2nd-place Aston Villa, who will head to west London to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues in the other premier tie of the fourth round.

Below is the full draw for the fourth round of the 2023-24 FA Cup, still pending plenty of third-round replays…

FA Cup fourth round draw results & fixtures

Watford vs Southampton
Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
Bournemouth vs Swansea City
West Brom vs Brentford/Wolves
West Ham/Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest/Blackpool
Leicester vs Hull City/Birmingham City
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United
Liverpool/Norwich vs Bristol Rovers
Tottenham vs Manchester City
Leeds vs Plymouth Argyle
Crystal Palace/Everton vs Luton Town/Bolton
Newport County/Eastleigh vs Wigan/Manchester United
Sheffield United vs Brighton
Fulham vs Newcastle

Wrexham make another run to FA Cup fourth round

For the second straight season, Wrexham, now in League Two following back-to-back promotions, are in the FA Cup fourth round, thanks to a 1-0 victory away to Shrewsbury Town on Sunday. The fourth-division club, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, currently sits 3rd in League Two, just two points off 1st with a game in hand, and 21 games left in the league season.