United States stay perfect at U-17 World Cup with 2-1 win over Burkina Faso (video highlights)

The United States U-17 men’s national team is headed for the World Cup knockout rounds after beating Burkina Faso 2-1 on Wednesday in Indonesia.

Fifteen-year-old Nimfasha Berchimas of Charlotte FC’s reserves continued his impressive tournament with a goal after Liverpool’s Keyrol Figueroa put the Yanks up 1-0.

[ MORE: U-17 World Cup hub — Scores, schedule, standings ]

Jack Pantoulou Diarra pulled Burkina Faso within a goal in the 89th minute to set up a potentially tense ending, but the Baby Yanks handled their business to move to 2-0 in group play.

That’s not to say the win was straight-forward, as Burkina Faso out-attempted Gonzalo Segares’ men by a 27-7 margin. The U.S. had 67 percent possession, however.

What’s next for USA at U-17 World Cup?

USA meets France in the finale for control of the group heading into the knockout rounds. The Baby Yanks could not finish lower than second in Group E.

Winning Group E sets the U.S. up for the second-place team from Group D (Argentina, Senegal, Japan, or Poland).

The second-place team in Group E meets the winner of Group F (Venezuela, Germany, New Zealand, or Mexico). Third-place in the group, should it qualify, would mean 1A or 1D.

USA vs South Korea: U-17 World Cup video highlights (En Espanol)