United States win U-17 World Cup opener behind brace from 15-year-old Nimfasha Berchimas (video)

  
Published November 12, 2023 10:11 AM

Gonzalo Segares’ USYNT is off to a winning start at the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, thanks to a kid who won’t turn 16 until February.

Charlotte FC youngster Nimfasha Berchimas bagged a brace and had a hand in another goal as the U.S. overcame a blown lead to win 3-1 over South Korea despite being out-attempted 23-9 at Jakarta International Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams put seven shots on target and the Baby Yanks had 54% possession, retaking the lead when Cruz Medina deposited a Berchimas rebound after halftime before Berchimas closed out the scoring in the 73rd minute.

[ MORE: U-17 World Cup hub — Scores, schedule, standings ]

Berchimas broke into Crown Legacy FC — Charlotte’s reserve team — in MLS Next Pro this season, scoring a goal and an assist in 346 minutes.

Medina, who just turned 17 on Sept. 24, has played 39 times for San Jose Earthquakes II in MLS Next Pro.

Myung-jun Kim scored a 35th-minute equalizer for South Korea, who now gets France at 7am ET Wednesday. The French beat Burkina Faso 3-0.

The USMNT meets Burkina Faso at 4am ET Wednesday.

Watch the game highlights en Espanol below.

USA vs South Korea: U-17 World Cup video highlights (En Espanol)