2024 U-17 World Cup: Schedule, results, preview, how to watch (en Espanol)
The first U-17 World Cup since 2019 hits Indonesia for the next three weeks, and the United States U-17 national team will have its hands full trying to capture its first ever World Cup.
It’s the 18th appearance for the U.S. U-17s, who are looking to escape the group stage after a disappointing showing in 2019. The Baby Yanks’ best finish was a fourth-place run in 1999, but they’ve failed to reach the knockout rounds in two of the last three tournaments.
The 2021 tournament in Peru was canceled as a result of the pandemic, and now former Costa Rican international and ex-Chicago Fire star Gonzalo Segares leads the U.S. U-17s into a Group E with Burkina Faso, France, and South Korea.
Players to watch at the U-17 World Cup
Seventeen of the 21 players on Segares’ roster are based in the United States, with Liverpool, Augsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt, and UE Cornelia also boasting representatives on the U.S. roster.
Keyrol Figueroa figures to be a key piece for Sagares’ United States squad. The son of Honduran star Maynor Figueroa, Keyrol had four goals and three assists in 12 U-18 Premier League matches for Liverpool last season. He scored seven times at the CONCACAF U-18 Championship.
Staying in CONCACAF, Mexico’s Fidel Barajas is earning regular minutes for Charleston Battery in the USL Championship and has appeared for the U.S. and Mexico U-17s.
Spain’s Marc Guiu has already made his Barcelona first team debut and became the youngest debutant to score for the Blaugranas in La Liga. Similarly, Brazil’s Rayan has debuted and scored for Vasco da Gama, while Assan Ouedraogo of Germany is playing for Schalke in 2.Bundesliga. Claudio Echeverri of Argentina — and River Plate — is one of the most in-demand teenagers in world football.
For England, Jayden Meghoma has been on a bench for Southampton and Sam Amo-Ameyaw has four appearances for Saints’ first team, while Chelsea’s Ishe Samuels-Smith is a high-ceiling prospect. Luton’s Joe Johnson has appeared for the Hatters in this season’s League Cup, while Chris Rigg has become a regular for Sunderland in the Championship. Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri made his first team debut last season.
How to watch the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia
When: Friday, November 10 - Saturday, December 2
TV Channels: NBC Universo, Telemundo Deportes
Stream: Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo App
In this year’s tournament, four-time winners Brazil are defending their championship title while former champions England, France and, two-time champions, Mexico fight to earn back the trophy. Hosts Indonesia are the competition’s sole debutants while Spanish-speaking countries Ecuador, Panama, Spain, Argentina, Venezuela, plus Brazil and USA, return to the competition
2023 U-17 World Cup Schedule, Scores
Panama vs Morocco — Universo — 4am ET Friday, November 10
Mali vs Uzbekistan — 4am ET Friday, November 10
Indonesia vs Ecuador — 7am ET Friday, November 10
Spain vs Canada — 7am ET Friday, November 10
New Caledonia vs England — 4am ET Saturday, November 11
Japan vs Poland — 4am ET Saturday, November 11
Argentina vs Senegal — 7am ET Saturday, November 11
Brazil vs Iran — 7am ET Saturday, November 11
France vs Burkina Faso — 4am ET Sunday, November 12
Venezuela vs New Zealand — 4am ET Sunday, November 12
South Korea vs USA — 7am ET Sunday, November 12
Mexico vs Germany — 7am ET Sunday, November 12
Spain vs Mali — 4am ET Monday, November 13
Morocco vs Ecuador — 4am ET Monday, November 13
Indonesia vs Panama — 7am ET Monday, November 13
Uzbekistan vs Canada — 7am ET Monday, November 13
Brazil vs New Caledonia — 4am ET Tuesday, November 14
Senegal vs Poland — 4am ET Tuesday, November 14
Japan vs Argentina — 7am ET Tuesday, November 14
England vs Iran — 7am ET Tuesday, November 14
Mexico vs Venezuela — 4am ET Wednesday, November 15
USA vs Burkina Faso — 4am ET Wednesday, November 15
France vs South Korea — 7am ET Wednesday, November 15
New Zealand vs Germany — 7am ET Wednesday, November 15
Canada vs Mali — 4am ET Thursday, November 16
Uzbekistan vs Spain — 4am ET Thursday, November 16
Ecuador vs Panama — 7am ET Thursday, November 16
Morocco vs Indonesia — 7am ET Thursday, November 16
Poland vs Argentina — 4am ET Friday, November 17
Senegal vs Japan — 4am ET Friday, November 17
England vs Brazil — 7am ET Friday, November 17
Iran vs New Caledonia — 7am ET Friday, November 17
New Zealand vs Mexico — 4am ET Saturday, November 18
Germany vs Venezuela — 4am ET Saturday, November 18
USA vs France — 7am ET Saturday, November 18
Burkina Faso vs South Korea — 7am ET Saturday, November 18
Round of 16
Monday, November 20 — 3:30am and 7am ET
Tuesday, November 21 — 3:30am and 7am ET
Wednesday, November 22 — 3:30am and 7am ET
Quarterfinals
Friday, November 24 — 3:30am and 7am ET
Saturday, November 25 — 3:30am and 7am ET
Semifinals
Tuesday, November 28 — 3:30am and 7am ET
Third place match
Friday, December 1 —- 7am ET
Final
Saturday, December 2 — 7am ET
2023 U-17 World Cup tables
Group A
- Ecuador
- Indonesita
- Morocco
- Panama
Group B
- Canada
- Mali
- Spain
- Uzbekistan
Group C
- Brazil
- England
- Iran
- New Caledonia
Group D
- Argentina
- Japan
- Poland
- Senegal
Group E
- Burkina Faso
- France
- South Korea
- USA
Group F
- Germany
- Mexico
- New Zealand
- Venezuela