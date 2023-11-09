2024 U-17 World Cup: Schedule, results, preview, how to watch (en Espanol)

The first U-17 World Cup since 2019 hits Indonesia for the next three weeks, and the United States U-17 national team will have its hands full trying to capture its first ever World Cup.

It’s the 18th appearance for the U.S. U-17s, who are looking to escape the group stage after a disappointing showing in 2019. The Baby Yanks’ best finish was a fourth-place run in 1999, but they’ve failed to reach the knockout rounds in two of the last three tournaments.

The 2021 tournament in Peru was canceled as a result of the pandemic, and now former Costa Rican international and ex-Chicago Fire star Gonzalo Segares leads the U.S. U-17s into a Group E with Burkina Faso, France, and South Korea.

Players to watch at the U-17 World Cup

Seventeen of the 21 players on Segares’ roster are based in the United States, with Liverpool, Augsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt, and UE Cornelia also boasting representatives on the U.S. roster.

Keyrol Figueroa figures to be a key piece for Sagares’ United States squad. The son of Honduran star Maynor Figueroa, Keyrol had four goals and three assists in 12 U-18 Premier League matches for Liverpool last season. He scored seven times at the CONCACAF U-18 Championship.

Staying in CONCACAF, Mexico’s Fidel Barajas is earning regular minutes for Charleston Battery in the USL Championship and has appeared for the U.S. and Mexico U-17s.

Spain’s Marc Guiu has already made his Barcelona first team debut and became the youngest debutant to score for the Blaugranas in La Liga. Similarly, Brazil’s Rayan has debuted and scored for Vasco da Gama, while Assan Ouedraogo of Germany is playing for Schalke in 2.Bundesliga. Claudio Echeverri of Argentina — and River Plate — is one of the most in-demand teenagers in world football.

For England, Jayden Meghoma has been on a bench for Southampton and Sam Amo-Ameyaw has four appearances for Saints’ first team, while Chelsea’s Ishe Samuels-Smith is a high-ceiling prospect. Luton’s Joe Johnson has appeared for the Hatters in this season’s League Cup, while Chris Rigg has become a regular for Sunderland in the Championship. Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri made his first team debut last season.

How to watch the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia

When: Friday, November 10 - Saturday, December 2

TV Channels: NBC Universo, Telemundo Deportes

Stream: Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo App

In this year’s tournament, four-time winners Brazil are defending their championship title while former champions England, France and, two-time champions, Mexico fight to earn back the trophy. Hosts Indonesia are the competition’s sole debutants while Spanish-speaking countries Ecuador, Panama, Spain, Argentina, Venezuela, plus Brazil and USA, return to the competition

2023 U-17 World Cup Schedule, Scores

Panama vs Morocco — Universo — 4am ET Friday, November 10

Mali vs Uzbekistan — 4am ET Friday, November 10

Indonesia vs Ecuador — 7am ET Friday, November 10

Spain vs Canada — 7am ET Friday, November 10

New Caledonia vs England — 4am ET Saturday, November 11

Japan vs Poland — 4am ET Saturday, November 11

Argentina vs Senegal — 7am ET Saturday, November 11

Brazil vs Iran — 7am ET Saturday, November 11

France vs Burkina Faso — 4am ET Sunday, November 12

Venezuela vs New Zealand — 4am ET Sunday, November 12

South Korea vs USA — 7am ET Sunday, November 12

Mexico vs Germany — 7am ET Sunday, November 12

Spain vs Mali — 4am ET Monday, November 13

Morocco vs Ecuador — 4am ET Monday, November 13

Indonesia vs Panama — 7am ET Monday, November 13

Uzbekistan vs Canada — 7am ET Monday, November 13

Brazil vs New Caledonia — 4am ET Tuesday, November 14

Senegal vs Poland — 4am ET Tuesday, November 14

Japan vs Argentina — 7am ET Tuesday, November 14

England vs Iran — 7am ET Tuesday, November 14

Mexico vs Venezuela — 4am ET Wednesday, November 15

USA vs Burkina Faso — 4am ET Wednesday, November 15

France vs South Korea — 7am ET Wednesday, November 15

New Zealand vs Germany — 7am ET Wednesday, November 15

Canada vs Mali — 4am ET Thursday, November 16

Uzbekistan vs Spain — 4am ET Thursday, November 16

Ecuador vs Panama — 7am ET Thursday, November 16

Morocco vs Indonesia — 7am ET Thursday, November 16

Poland vs Argentina — 4am ET Friday, November 17

Senegal vs Japan — 4am ET Friday, November 17

England vs Brazil — 7am ET Friday, November 17

Iran vs New Caledonia — 7am ET Friday, November 17

New Zealand vs Mexico — 4am ET Saturday, November 18

Germany vs Venezuela — 4am ET Saturday, November 18

USA vs France — 7am ET Saturday, November 18

Burkina Faso vs South Korea — 7am ET Saturday, November 18

Round of 16

Monday, November 20 — 3:30am and 7am ET

Tuesday, November 21 — 3:30am and 7am ET

Wednesday, November 22 — 3:30am and 7am ET

Quarterfinals

Friday, November 24 — 3:30am and 7am ET

Saturday, November 25 — 3:30am and 7am ET

Semifinals

Tuesday, November 28 — 3:30am and 7am ET

Third place match

Friday, December 1 —- 7am ET

Final

Saturday, December 2 — 7am ET

2023 U-17 World Cup tables

Group A



Ecuador Indonesita Morocco Panama

Group B



Canada Mali Spain Uzbekistan

Group C



Brazil England Iran New Caledonia

Group D



Argentina Japan Poland Senegal

Group E



Burkina Faso France South Korea USA

Group F

