USMNT, Borussia Dortmund attacker Giovanni Reyna to miss ‘weeks’ with muscular injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

teamhouses_24solheim.jpg
‘No bad beef’ between U.S. and Euros with team houses side-by-side
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence jump in front of sign.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Round 2, Texas Motor Speedway by the numbers: Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 2: Sam Darnold has finally arrived

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbieinterview_240911.jpg
‘Bubbie’ makes big entrance at American Dunes
nbc_gt_nordqvist_240911.jpg
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
nbc_gt_jimmyfallonsegment_240911.jpg
Fallon discusses golf match vs. DJ Khaled

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

teamhouses_24solheim.jpg
‘No bad beef’ between U.S. and Euros with team houses side-by-side
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence jump in front of sign.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Round 2, Texas Motor Speedway by the numbers: Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 2: Sam Darnold has finally arrived

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbieinterview_240911.jpg
‘Bubbie’ makes big entrance at American Dunes
nbc_gt_nordqvist_240911.jpg
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
nbc_gt_jimmyfallonsegment_240911.jpg
Fallon discusses golf match vs. DJ Khaled

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

USMNT, Borussia Dortmund attacker Giovanni Reyna to miss ‘weeks’ with muscular injury

  
Published September 11, 2024 04:45 PM

Giovanni Reyna is set to miss time for Borussia Dortmund, club manager Nuri Sahin said Wednesday, with the injury that cost him two caps for the United States men’s national team this international break.

Reyna, still 21 until mid-November, will miss “a few weeks” with a muscular injury, according to Sahin, short-circuiting his hopes of getting onto the pitch for his new boss.

[ MORE: Who could emerge for USMNT under Mauricio Pochettino? ]

The USMNT midfielder has had a tumultuous time dating back to the 2022 World Cup, a club season that saw him bag seven goals and two assists despite getting just 610 minutes of Bundesliga time.

He rarely played for Edin Terzic the first half of last season, taking a loan to Nottingham Forest in the second half of a season that saw Dortmund reach the Champions League final without him.

Terzic left the club after the UCL final and was replaced by Sahin, the ex-Dortmund player and Turkish-German manager who impressed at Antalyaspor in his first managerial post.

Giovanni Reyna injury comes at tough time with two new managers

Reyna played nine minutes for new boss Sahin in the Bundesliga opener against Eintracht Frankfurt, then was not used in Week 2 at Werder Bremen. He’s behind Julian Brandt and Marcel Sabitzer in the attacking mid pecking order, and wingers Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen, and others are competing for time in wing positions.

Sahin said Reyna is “extremely sad,” but said he expects a healed Reyna to pick up where he left off when healthy “on a good path.”

But it’s not just his place in the club pecking order, as the United States men’s national team with have its first international camp under new boss Mauricio Pochettino in one month’s time.

Reyna is highly-regarded in USMNT circles but first impressions will matter a great deal and all attacking players will be hoping to secure favorable spots under Pochettino.

Hopefully the “few” weeks are truly just two or three for Reyna, who is one of the most electric creative talents the country’s produced this century.