USWNT vs Costa Rica: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published July 16, 2024 04:51 PM

The United States women’s national team stages its ‘Send-Off Match’ for the Paris 2024 Olympics with a visit from Costa Rica on Tuesday at Audi Field in Washington, DC.

This is new USWNT boss Emma Hayes’ last chance to see her players in front of a crowd prior to the Games in France, where the Yanks will meet Zambia, Germany, and Australia in the group stage. They hope to reclaim their once-vice-like grip on gold medals; After winning four of the first five and winning silver in the other, they were bounced at the quarterfinal stage at Rio 2016 and claimed bronze in Tokyo four years later.

[ WATCH: USWNT vs Costa Rica via Peacock Premium en Espanol ]

The USWNT are 3-0-0 under Hayes, beating South Korea 3-0 and 4-0 in June and Mexico 1-0 next week. Sophia Smith has led the way with two of those goals, while Crystal Dunn, Mallory Swanson, Tierna Davidson, and Lily Yohannes have also scored on her watch.

The U.S. have fallen to fifth on the FIFA Rankings after ranking no lower than second between 2003 and 2023. Hayes was brought in to flip the script, and gone from this team are Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn, and others.

There are some very familiar faces including star goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, midfielders Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle, and forward Crystal Dunn and Mallory Swanson. Lynn Williams was also added after the recurrence of knee problems for Catarina Macario.

How to watch USWNT vs Costa Rica live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 7:30pm ET (Tuesday, July 16)
Where: Audi Field in Washington, DC
TV channel en Espanol: Universo, Telemundo
Stream link: Watch live online via Peacock Premium en Espanol

Focus on the USWNT: Lineup, notes

While Swanson, Dunn, and Smith have become familiar names, 22-year-old Trinity Rodman continues to take steps toward superstardom and San Diego teenager Jaedyn Shaw is one of two players on the roster younger than 21. PSG midfielder Korbin Albert, 20, is the other.

Horan and Lavelle will be in focus for the midfield in front of a back line that should be solid and based around strong 24-year-old Naomi Girma. And if all else fails, there’s Naeher. She’s fantastic and a penalty-stopping expert to boot.

Costa Rica WNT news

Benito Rubido’s team for this match is heavily-domestic and led by Angel City midfielder and national team captain Raquel Rodriguez.

Priscila Chinchilla and Fernanda Figueroa figure to lead the attack for a team whose last two matches are twin 2-0 losses away to Argentina. Costa Rica beat Peru twice in April after being eliminated at quarterfinal stage of the W Gold Cup by Canada.