WATCH: Christian Pulisic scores sensational opener off Weston McKennie feed vs Jamaica

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie teamed up to give United States men’s national team boss Mauricio Pochettino of their fantastic chemistry, the latter feeding the former for the opening goal of Monday’s CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg in St. Louis.

The Juventus to AC Milan connection gave the Yanks a 2-0 aggregate lead, and was started by McKennie’s club teammate.

Timothy Weah took the ball in the center of the park and swirled a forward pass toward’s McKennie run down the right wing.

McKennie then picked out Pulisic’s run toward the top of the 18 with a spectacular pass, and the USMNT captain snapped a ball past Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake and inside the far post.

Really good stuff.

Christian Pulisic goal versus Jamaica (video)