What is the USMNT’s strongest XI? Depth chart, analysis as forwards options swell

  
Published October 10, 2024 11:10 AM

The Mauricio Pochettino era is here for the USMNT and it is going to be so exciting to see how things take shape on the pitch before the 2026 World Cup.

[ MORE: USMNT schedule for 2024 ]

What is the strongest XI in Pochettino’s opinion? How often will he get to roll that out due to injuries and form? What is the depth chart looking like as players push hard to be in the squad for the 2026 World Cup on home soil?

All of that is answered below.

Strongest possible USMNT lineup (if all players are available)

——- Turner ——-

—- Dest —- Carter-Vickers —- Richards —- Robinson ——

—— McKennie —— Adams ——

—— Weah —— Reyna —- Pulisic ——

—— Balogun ——

USMNT depth chart

Goalkeepers
1. Matt Turner
2. Zack Steffen
3. Ethan Horvath
4. Patrick Schulte
5. Gabriel Slonina

Right backs
1. Sergino Dest
2. Joe Scally
3. Marlon Fossey

Center backs
1. Cameron Carter-Vickers
2. Chris Richards
3. Tim Ream
4. Auston Trusty
5. Mark McKenzie
6. Miles Robinson

Left backs
1. Antonee Robinson
2. Kristoffer Lund
3. Caleb Wiley

Central midfielders
1. Tyler Adams
2. Weston McKennie
3. Yunus Musah
4. Johnny Cardoso
5. Luca de la Torre
6. Gianluca Busio
7. Tanner Tessmann
8. Aidan Morris

Attacking midfielders
1. Christian Pulisic
2. Tim Weah
3. Gio Reyna
4. Malik Tillman
5. Brenden Aaronson
6. Kevin Paredes

Forwards
1. Folarin Balogun
2. Haji Wright
3. Josh Sargent
4. Ricardo Pepi
5. Brandon Vazquez
6. Alejandro Zendejas
7. Cade Cowell